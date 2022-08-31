Security alert following discovery of suspected WW2 grenade has now ended
A security alert following the discovery of a suspected WW2 grenade in the Bridge Street area of Portadown has now ended.
By Joanne Knox
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 9:09 am
The device was discovered by a member of the public who had been fishing in the nearby River Bann yesterday evening (Tuesday).
Inspector Browne said: “A number of cordons that were put in place have been lifted and local roads have been reopened.
“Ammunition technical officers attended the scene who confirmed this was a viable device.
Most Popular
-
1
30 pictures from the Ould Lammas Fair as event returns to Ballycastle
-
2
Pedestrian, aged in his 60s, dies after being struck by lorry
-
3
Dairy show team lorry involved in tragic accident on Canadian highway
-
4
Extensive stock farm for sale with ‘added bonus’ of 362 acres grace and favour grazing
-
5
PSNI issues warning to tractor drivers using mobile phones behind the wheel
“They carried out a controlled explosion on what we believe was a WW2-type grenade.
“We would like to thank the public for their patience while we were dealing with this incident.”