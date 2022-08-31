News you can trust since 1963
Security alert following discovery of suspected WW2 grenade has now ended

A security alert following the discovery of a suspected WW2 grenade in the Bridge Street area of Portadown has now ended.

By Joanne Knox
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 9:09 am

The device was discovered by a member of the public who had been fishing in the nearby River Bann yesterday evening (Tuesday).

Inspector Browne said: “A number of cordons that were put in place have been lifted and local roads have been reopened.

“Ammunition technical officers attended the scene who confirmed this was a viable device.

“They carried out a controlled explosion on what we believe was a WW2-type grenade.

“We would like to thank the public for their patience while we were dealing with this incident.”

