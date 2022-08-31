Security alert following discovery of suspected WW2 grenade has now ended

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The device was discovered by a member of the public who had been fishing in the nearby River Bann yesterday evening (Tuesday).

Inspector Browne said: “A number of cordons that were put in place have been lifted and local roads have been reopened.

“Ammunition technical officers attended the scene who confirmed this was a viable device.

“They carried out a controlled explosion on what we believe was a WW2-type grenade.