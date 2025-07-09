See technology, including virtual fencing, in action at Strathspey Monitor Farm

Technology and its role in maximising performance from grassland and hill ground on a Highland farm while improving nature habitats will be the focus of the upcoming Strathspey Monitor Farm open summer meeting.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Agri-technology is often associated with intensive low-ground farming, however the Smiths, are demonstrating that it is just as valuable, relevant and cost-effective for Scottish upland and hill farming.

Booking is now open for the meeting on Tuesday 29 July from 4.45pm at the Smith family’s Auchernack Farm near Grantown on Spey. Speakers will be tackling a range of topics including virtual fencing, selective weed spraying and rejuvenating damaged swards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Smiths need to maximise Auchernack’s output sustainably from typical Highland land, a mix of shallow, sandy soils, thin woodland soils and hill ground.

Calum and Malcolm Smith

This year, they are one of four Monitor Farms who have introduced Monil virtual fencing collars to their heifers and a bull, allowing access to unfenced hill ground and taking pressure off in-bye grassland

The collars allow a tighter grazing pattern and closer contact with the bull, with the aim of improving heifer conception rates.

The collars also allow targeted grazing of species-rich grasslands, an important aim on this nature-award-winning farm while also providing an improved habitat for birds including curlew and snipe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attendees at this meeting will go up to the farm’s hill land to see the virtual fencing in action. A specialist from Monil will discuss managing livestock with technology, explaining how the Smiths are managing the system so far.

Cattle wearing the GPS collars

The in-bye ground at Auchernack has also benefited from a new mixed species sward. However, docks remain a challenge. The SKAi sprayer selectively sprays docks and thistles, using up to 90% less herbicide while protecting useful plants such as clover. Soil Essentials’ Gregor Welsh will be demonstrating how it works at the meeting.

Rich Young, Grantown farmer and Monitor Farm Management Group member will demonstrate his Vredo agri-air direct drill min-till overseeder. The seeder comes to the fore where clover has been sprayed out or where a sward needs to be rejuvenated.

Rich combines this air-disc drill with his John Deere 130R tractor using AutoTrack GPS to ensure accurate coverage. The seeder can insert cover crops to meet AECS scheme environmental requirements and also provides opportunities for forage crops for farmers wanting to extend grazing or outwinter stock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Beattie, Monitor Farm regional advisor said: “This is a brilliant opportunity to see the technology and nature benefits where agri-tech is part of upland farming. Next generation farmers, Calum and Hamish Smith are pioneering the latest technology including virtual fencing collars, selective spraying of docks and precise rejuvenation of swards to improve species richness. We are looking forward to welcoming visitors to see these ideas in action and discuss their use on other Highland farms.”

The Smiths are strong supporters of RSABI, the charity which provides practical, emotional and financial support to those working within the Scottish agriculture industry. Its case officer, Shirley Hastings, will be at Auchernack to discuss the charity’s work.

The evening finishes with a barbecue.

Booking is essential for catering purposes. No dogs are permitted, and car parking is limited, so car share if possible.

For biosecurity please ensure vehicles, clothing and footwear are clean before attending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Please wear suitable outdoor clothing and sturdy/waterproof footwear.

‘Maximising the Minimum’ at the Strathspey Monitor Farm on Tuesday 29 July from 4.45pm at Auchernack Farm, Grantown on Spey PH26 3NH.

Book your place here: https://bit.ly/Strathspeysummer