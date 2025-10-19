Semex launches MyStrategy in the United Kingdom

MyStrategy, recently launched in the UK is now available in Northern Ireland.

A modern, hands-oh herd strategy tool, MyStrategy replaces the older Semex works tool.

Designed to provide individual dairy farmers with a five year perspective on how to secure herd breeding strategies that meet their bespoke needs, this unique Semex development programme has already caught the imagination of milk producers across North and South America.

Recent weeks have seen MyStrategy rolled out in France, Slovakia, Sweden, Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark, Austria, South Africa and the UK.

AOT Hampshire.

John Berry, Regional Sales Manager for Northern Ireland says: “This means that dairy farmers in Northern Ireland can now also avail of the new initiative.”

And the timing of the MyStrategy roll-out for local dairy farmers.

John Berry again: “The 2025 autumn calving season is well underway. And dairy farmers are already turning their minds to the breeding season that will follow.

“Milk production is now a long term business with farmers looking to secure long term planning objectives for their businesses.

Claynook Zarnet Red

“And MyStrategy has been developed to meet this specific requirement.”

As dairy farmers sit down to work through the detail of their future herd breeding programmes, they will have to make a number of key decisions.

These include the use of sexed semen to produce the herd replacements they need, how to make use of beef semen in the context of a growing demand for dairy beef while improving milk quality and output. Making best use of genomics will be vitally important in this context.

Meanwhile issues such as type and longevity must be taken full account of while also avoiding the pitfalls associated with in-breeding as milk producers loom to the future.

Mystique Auburn-Red

“All of these decisions have to be made with the aim of maximising overall profit for the business on a sustainable basis,” John Berry further explained.

“The good news is that MyStrategy has been developed to help address these issues in the most effective and straightforward manner possible.

“Semex has developed the new service to ensure that dairy farmers can meet their future business goals in ways that ensure their full participation. In other words they are part of the process at all times.

“The Semex team in Northern Ireland can now introduce MyStrategy to work with their farming customers in making areal and positive difference.

“Getting started merely involves an initial meeting, involving both parties, during which long term business goals for the dairy farmers in question can be agreed: MyStrategy does the rest when it comes to putting in place a breeding programme that will deliver long term sustainability.”

Semex is also confirming that MyStrategy has been set up to access milk recording information and all other digitally available data relating to specific aspects of herd performance, all of which will help to further refine the recommendations forthcoming from the new service.

Significantly, this includes the Optimate breeding programme, which is already extremely popular with local milk producers.

John Berry continued: “These are exciting times for the dairy sector in Northern Ireland. The opportunities for local milk producers to drive further levels of sustainability within the businesses are immense.

“But this must be achieved in the most cost effective manner possible.

“And it is in this context that MyStrategy can play a very important role.

“The new service is equally relevant to dairy herds of all sizes. It also caters for herds that have stabilised numbers or wish to expand into the future.”

Meanwhile, the growth in demand for red and white genetics within Northern Ireland’s dairy sector continues to grow.

And this reality has been strongly reflected in the latest offering of dairy sires available from Semex.

Claynook Zarnet Red is a case in point. A son of AOT Hiccup Red, he offers breeders positive production traits and so much more., including a modern linear profile.

His current Genomic Total Performance Index (GPTI) value is +3049. Zarnet Red will protein and fat percentage increases of +0.13 and +0.05% respectively.

Significantly Zarnet Red is an outcross to many popular R&W pedigrees.

Another red and white sire of note, currently available from Semex, is: Mystique Auburn Red.

He is another young bull with tremendous breeding potential, combining a very strong mix of production-based and type traits.

Auburn Red daughters will perform extremely well within all dairy farming systems

And, finally, a quick update on a black and white bull that continues to grow in popularity on dairy farms across Northern Ireland: AOT Hampshire.

A son of Siemens Rengd Parfect, he comes from 11 generations of 11 VG/EX dams.

His current Genetic Lifetime Performance Index (GLPI) value is +3458. Improved milk components are a key feature of Hampshire’s breeding profile, delivering protein and fat percentage increases of +0.54 and +0.24% respectively.

For further information, contact John Berry on 07968 623477.