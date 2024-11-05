SERC students from the Level 3 Extended Diploma in Sport SERC Scarlet Jenkins (Carrowdore) and Emma McAuley (Bangor) pictured in the middle with volunteers and children during one of the games sessions they planned and organised as part of their Turing Scheme fully funded work and study placement in South Africa earlier this year.

SERC has secured funding through the Turing Scheme for students and accompanying staff to undertake a study or work placement across the world in the academic year 2024/25.

From March 2025, students from the college’s Business Studies, Culinary Arts, Travel and Tourism, Sport, and Animal Management courses will be heading off for fully funded work placements in Italy, Spain, South Africa and the USA.

Elaine McKeown, Senior International Development Manager, said: “Our experience is that a study or work placement abroad is often a life-changing experience for students, giving them a unique opportunity to gain vital international experience, improve their technical skills and boost their employability. We are delighted that up to 44 students and seven staff from across the college will undertake either a study or work placement next Spring.”

In March 2025, Travel and Tourism students will travel to Palermo, Sicily, to work alongside travel industry professionals and learn about sustainable tourism in Italy.

They will learn about the medieval villages on the island, cities of art, natural parks and lesser-known tourist destinations and the environmentally friendly approach led by small family-run hotels.

Also in March, Culinary Arts students will head to Nashville, USA, to work in Monell’s, an award-winning restaurant and catering business offering high quality, home cooked Southern dishes. The students will work alongside professional chefs in a high-pressure environment, learning about different ingredients, cooking techniques and cuisines and will have the opportunity to showcase their skills at the St Patrick’s Festival in Nashville.

The Turing Scheme funded trips for Sport and Animal Management students in South Africa in the last academic year were so successful that another contingent will travel to the Port Elizabeth region in 2025. Sport students will work alongside volunteers from United Through Sport, coaching and mentoring young people from the townships. Animal Management students will be based at Sibuya Game Reserve. Working with rangers and volunteers, in an opportunity of a life time, the students will be involved in tracking and monitoring what is often referred to as the ‘Big 5’ – African Elephant, Cape buffalo, leopard, lion and rhinoceros.

Business Studies students will also head to Tenerife to study a Digital Marketing course at the International Academy in Tenerife.

Elaine added: “Students improve their language skills and transversal skills, or T-Skills, such as communication, collaboration and teamwork, and problem-solving skills, and the whole experience means they gain a better understanding of other global cultures and work practices.

“For some students, a placement or study trip can be the first time they have travelled abroad, so it can help their independence towards adulthood as they take responsibility for important travel documents and manage their finances abroad.”

She concluded: “Funding through the Turing Scheme allows SERC to build long-term partnerships with counterparts and organisations to share best practice approaches; this has a positive impact on the curriculum, both here and in the placement nation.”

The Turing Scheme contributes to the UK government’s commitment to a Global Britain by helping organisations to enhance existing international links and forge new relationships. The delivery partner for the Turing Scheme is Capita working on behalf of the Department for Education.

