Seskinore Young Farmers’ annual charity tractor run

Seskinore YFC committee members pictured with James Anderson, Marie Curie Cancer Care in the run up to Seskinore YFC’s charity tractor run on Sunday 30 May 2021

Tractors will be leaving Tyrone Farming Society showgrounds, Gillygooley Road, Omagh at 2pm.

Registration is from 12 noon, with entry of £10 per tractor. All tractors must be legally licensed and road worthy.

Tractors will follow the route leaving from Tyrone Farming Society showgrounds travelling to Beragh, Sixmilecross, returning to Beragh, across at Crawfords bridge into Seskinore, and onwards to Fintona, returning to Tyrone Farming Society showgrounds via the Fintona, Omagh road to finish off with prize presentations.

Please note, that COVID-19 guidelines will be adhered to at all times.

Seskinore YFC are also running a separate competition to win a Hereford calf with the proceeds going towards Jemma McGowan and her fight against stage four incurable ovarian cancer.

The proceeds will help Jemma get to Mexico for life prolonging treatment.

To enter the competition to win the Hereford calf, visit https://gofund.me/4cd9d5f1. Donate £10 (per ticket) to the JustGiving page and leave your name along with your donation to be entered. Alternatively, donations will be accepted on the day via Seskinore YFC committee members.