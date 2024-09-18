Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

South East Technological University (SETU) is proud to be selected to deliver a new veterinary medicine programme, marking a significant milestone for both the University and the future of veterinary education in the region.

In 2022, the Higher Education Authority (HEA) initiated plans to expand capacity in health-related programmes, including veterinary medicine. Following a thorough independent assessment, SETU’s proposal for veterinary medicine was successfully endorsed.

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Patrick O'Donovan TD, alongside Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue TD, announced SETU’s selection at the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co. Laois.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Welcoming the government’s decision, SETU president, Professor Veronica Campbell, recognises it as a significant vote of confidence in the University’s vision for the future.

n the lead-up to South East Technological University’s (SETU) selection to provide a new veterinary programme, SETU and Teagasc Kildalton College hosted Veterinary Ireland for an informative tour of the Piltown college’s facilities. Pictured were Tim Ashmore, College Principal of Teagasc Kildalton College, Michelle O’Brien, Sheep Technician, Prof. Veronica Campbell, SETU President and Finbar Murphy, Chief Executive of Veterinary Ireland. Photograph by Mary Browne, Browne’s Photography.

“Veterinary medicine is a highly sought-after programme of relevance to our region that will attract top talent from the south east and beyond. As the only university in the region, SETU is delighted to be chosen to deliver a new veterinary medicine programme,” she said.

The announcement aligns with SETU’s strategic plan and significantly builds on the University’s established expertise in agricultural sciences, bolstered by a 50-year partnership with Teagasc at Kildalton College in Piltown, Co Kilkenny.

Prof. Campbell expressed her sincere gratitude to the government and the HEA for their leadership in tackling critical national skills shortages. She also extended her appreciation to public representatives from the region for pledging their support.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“SETU is now poised to deliver an innovative veterinary medicine degree that prepares students for the realities of veterinary practice in rural Ireland. Our distributed model of clinical teaching, where students will complete their clinical rotations in practices across the south east, will be transformative for both the University and the region,” the SETU President said.

In the lead-up to South East Technological University’s (SETU) selection to provide a new veterinary programme, SETU and Teagasc Kildalton College hosted Veterinary Ireland for an informative tour of the Piltown college’s facilities. Pictured were Prof. Veronica Campbell, SETU President, Tim Ashmore, College Principal of Teagasc Kildalton College, and representatives of Veterinary Ireland. Photograph by Mary Browne, Browne’s Photography.

Acknowledging the many individuals involved in bringing the vision for a new programme to life, Prof. Campbell stated: “A large team across SETU worked tirelessly on the application. I would like to especially recognise Professor Peter McLoughlin, Head (Waterford) Faculty of Science and Computing, and the entire Programme Development team for their efforts.”

Commending the key members of the Programme Development team, including Eleanor Kent, Head of the Department of Land Sciences; Dr Mary-Kate Burke, MRCVS and Veterinary Medicine Programme Development Lead; Dr Siobhan Walsh, Interim Operations Manager for Veterinary Medicine; and Tim Ashmore, Principal of Teagasc Kildalton College, Prof. Peter McLoughlin said: “Their vision, hard work and dedication positioned SETU to succeed in this highly competitive process.”

Prof. Campbell also acknowledged the support of numerous stakeholders, including Paul Nolan, Chair of SETU’s Land Sciences Industry Board, and various agri-food, equine, life sciences, and veterinary sector representatives. “Their unwavering backing has been instrumental in advancing the provision of a veterinary medicine programme here in the south east,” she said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Looking ahead, Prof. Campbell added: “We very much look forward to bringing this programme to fruition and are actively working towards accreditation from the Veterinary Council of Ireland with the inclusion of the new programme in the CAO listing in 2025/26 to provide for an annual intake of 40 students.

“We would also like to congratulate Atlantic Technological University (ATU) on their successful application to introduce a veterinary programme to the north-west region. This milestone paves the way for future collaboration between our universities. Together, we can advance veterinary education, research, and practice across Ireland, while addressing the needs of rural and agricultural communities nationwide. We look forward to the collaborative opportunities that lie ahead.”

Meanwhile, SETU has also been shortlisted as a potential new provider of pharmacy education with a government decision expected shortly.

“We remain hopeful that our strong application for pharmacy is also approved and that SETU can contribute to the skills requirements of the health sector and vibrant pharma industry of the region,” said Prof. Campbell.