The Minister has written to Principals following his decision to lift the pause on a number of schools in the worst condition, announced for capital funding in 2022.

The schools that will now progress in planning are:

Carrickfergus Academy;

Education Minister Paul Givan with Principal Ian McConaghy (far right), members of the Board of Governors, Head Girl and Head Boy, during a visit to Dromore High School.

Loreto College, Coleraine;

Dromore High School;

Edmund Rice College, Newtownabbey;

Portadown College;

Mercy College, Belfast; and

Malone Integrated College, Belfast.

Welcoming the announcement during a visit to Dromore High School, the Minister said: “Last week I announced my plans to deliver a modern fit for purpose education system that meets the needs of our society and our pupils in the 21st century.

“There is not a moment to lose. That is why to begin this process, Integrated Consultancy Teams will now be appointed to progress this ambitious programme of new build projects for schools in the worst conditions.”

The Minister delivered the first Statement to the Assembly last week on Sustainable Investment in Education Infrastructure.

The Minister continued: “Children across Northern Ireland have the right to be educated in schools which are comfortable and safe, are of good quality and are properly designed and resourced to support their learning.

“We need to transform our school buildings so that they are truly fit for the future and can provide the best possible education experience for our young people.”

