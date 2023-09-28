Sharp trade for breeding stock at Armoy Mart, prices to £192
Breeding stock was very sharp, selling to £192, fat ewes sold to a top of £136.
Leading prices
Fat lambs
Eugene Duncan, Ballycastle, 27kgs £114. Richard McVicker, Ballycastle, 24kgs £113.50. I McDonnell, Cushendall, 25kgs £112. M Maloney, Loughguile, 24kgs £112. J E McCaughan, Armoy, 23kgs £110. R and J McGill, Ballyvoy, 25kgs £110. William Morrison, Mosside, 25kgs £110. Jas Mullan, Drumsurn, 24kgs £109. C Martin, Dunloy, 24kgs £108.50. D McKeeman, Ballymoney, 24kgs £108. Pat McKendry, Armoy, 24kgs £108. A and D Glass, Ballycastle, 23kgs £107.50. Pat McBride, Ballycastle, 23kgs £107. H McKay, Carnlough, 23kgs £107. Steven Graham, Glenariffe, 23kgs £107. Jas McCaughan, Armoy, 22kgs £107. A Coyles, Stranocum, 23kgs £105.
Store lambs
F and J McCurry, Cushendall, 20 Cheviot, £97.50. G McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 11 Suffolk, £94.00. Sean McBride, Ballycastle, 4 Suffolk, £92.00. A O Devlin, Armoy, 53 Suffolk, £91.00. Randal McDonnell, Ballyvoy, 9 Texel, £91.00. Pat McKendry, Armoy, 21 Texel, £88.50. John McDonnell, Dunloy, 22 Char, £88.00. Pat McBride, Ballymena, 15 Texel, £86.00. Henry Duffin, Martinstown, 49 Suffolk, £85.50. I McDonnell, Cushendall, 13, Crossbreds £85.00. S McShane, Ballintoy, 9 Texel, £85.00. Pat McKendry, Armoy, 21 Texel, £85.00.
Breeding ewes
John Laverty, Armoy, 9 Texel, £192, 9, £160, 9, £160. Michelle Wright, Carnlough, 8 Mules, £154, 10, £150.
Fat ewes
K Hunter, Ballymoney, Texel, £136. R McDonnell, Ballyvoy, Suffolk, £130. J Millar, Ahoghill, Dorset, £99.00. E Duncan, Ballyvoy, Texel, £94.00. A Coyles, Dervock, Texel, £85.00. F McCaughan, Ballycastle, Crossbreds £83.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.