Sharp trade for cattle at Draperstown Mart, fat cows selling to £1848
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bullocks
S Devine £1720/660kg £1680/660kg £1610/640kg £1500/590kg £1460/590kg J O'Hagan £1330/510kg £1260/470kg £1220/510kg J Adams £1230/520kg £1190/490kg £1080/450kg £1030/450kg £1020/430kg £980/420kg £940/420kg E Conroy £990/380kg £890/280kg £850/270kg G Forbes £960/460kg £920/410kg T McVeigh £910/290kg £860/280kg M Greggs £910/350kg £900/340kg £880/360kg £830/330kg J Allen £900/290kg £820/300kg £780/310kg £750/270kg and S Simpson £880/310kg.
Heifers
S Devine £1540/600kg £1410/550kg J McCullagh £1250/510kg £1210/490kg £1190/470kg £1120/440kg £1060/410kg £1050/400kg £1040/390kg £1030/390kg L Kerrigan £1140/490kg £1110/480kg £1070/430kg S Lynch £990/360kg £960/350kg £950/330kg T McVeigh £960/350kg £920/360kg £890/320kg £870/290kg £710/270kg and D Stewart £760/190kg £700/300kg.
Fat cows
G McGorry £1848/790kg K McAdoo £1464/610kg £1392/580kg £1261/530kg £1237/520kg S Devine £1325/530kg £1044/440kg and M Cowan £1268/610kg £1187/560kg £1109/470kg.