Sharp trade for cattle at Fivemiletown Mart, heifers selling to 384ppk
Cattle: A sharp trade this Monday with bullocks selling to 375ppk and heifers 384ppk.
Bullocks
S Caldwell £1310/500kg £1260/480kg £1180/420kg C Corrigan £1000/310kg £920/270kg £890/280kg B Balfour £930/310kg £860/240kg N Corrigan £900/250kg £900/240kg £610/200kg C Nolan £870/220kg £810/220kg £770/210kg and J Breen £800/280kg.
Heifers
S Balfour £1390/480kg W Dunwoody £1380/540kg £1160/430kg £1100/440kg C Corrigan £950/280kg £920/310kg £900/310kg B Balfour £890/350kg £860/300kg £840/290kg W Johnston £840/370kg £840/370kg £760/350kg J Breen £800/330kg £790/250kg £780/320kg C Corrigan £800/250kg and C Nolan £730/190kg £690/190kg.
