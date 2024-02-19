Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bullocks sold to £1730 £1140 over weight and £337.50 per 100kgs; Heifers sold to £1670 £1020 over weight and 304ppk; Fat Cows to £1560 and £229 per 100kgs.

Bullock and Bull prices:

D Lindsay Sion Mills 700kgs £1730; K Kelly Gortin 480kgs £1620 (337.50 per 100kgs) N Hill Newtownstewart 590kgs £1490; K McMullin Gortin 480kgs £1460, 465kgs £1395, 390kgs £1260; C Hood Douglas Bridge 550kgs £1440, 465kgs £1070; S Stevenson Sion Mills 515kgs £1350 and £1240, 535kgs £1335, 520kgs £1320 and £1290; S Hemphill Castlederg 490kgs £1185; D Monteith Newtownstewart 435kgs £1190, 410kgs £1030; A Sproule Castlederg 470kgs £1075. A Harpur Castlederg 320kgs £1015 M McNamee Crockatore 375kgs £955, 390kgs £920, 345kgs £915; T Quinn Sion Mills 390kgs £930, 350kgs £900.

Other Bullocks sold from £580 up.

Heifer prices:

S Kee Douglas Bridge 670kgs £1670, 635kgs £1575 and £1525, 620kgs £1540; W T Kee Strabane 680kgs £1625; B T McGlinchey Omagh 590kgs £1610, 645kgs £1575, 530kgs £1485 and £1385, 510kgs £1375, 520kgs £1260; W J Hume Donemana 645kgs £1560, 575kgs £1445, 555kgs £1440, £1280 and £1240, 560kgs £1430, £1385 and £1350, 490kgs £1260; W Ballantine Glenhull 550kgs £1500, 610kgs £1480, 560kgs £1300, 495kgs £1245, 435kgs £1070; D Lindsay Sion Mills 595kgs £1490, 585kgs £1480, 510kgs £1290; N Hill 585kgs £1450, 515kgs £1320 and £1250; K Kelly 480kgs £1445, 385kgs £1170 £1060 and £950, 390kgs £1100, 355kgs £1055; Jas Quinn 425kgs £1160; J F Kelly 420kgs £1110, 390kgs £1085, 330kgs £800; R A Hamilton 420kgs £1025. Other Heifers sold from £500 up.

Cow prices:

R P Chambers 615kgs £229, Greysteel farmer 420kgs £207; R J Hunter 780kgs £200, 730kgs £197; C Hood 695kgs £183; S Vance 605kgs £183, 600kgs £180 655kgs £177. M Kelly 550kgs £198; N Kee 695kgs £167; M C Baxter 765kgs £168. Fries Cows and poorer Cows sold from £121 up.

Lamb/Hoggs selling to £147 PH and 607PPK; Cast Ewes to £150.

W Dunbar 27.50kgs £147; D Glass 26.50kgs £146.50; P~J Maguire 30kgs £142; 26.50kgs £141; Jas Hamilton 25.50kgs £141; 24kgs £138; B Cooper 25kgs £140; B T McGlinchey 24.50kgs £140; F J Knox 23.50kgs £137; W H Cather 24kgs £137; C ~G Devlin 35kgs £136; 21kgs £121; S Kee 24kgs £135.50; A Robb 23.50kgs £134.50; J Hamilton 23.50kgs £134 K McNamee 23.50kgs £132; J Johnston 23.50kgs £130; 21kgs £117; C Armstrong 23kgs £126; 20.50kgs £119; J Pickens 22.50kgs £124; 20kgs £114; W S Buchanan 22kgs £121; J Maguire 19.50kgs £106.50.

Other Lambs sold from £78 up.

Cast Ewes; W Boggs £150; W D Millar £140 and £107; W S Buchanan £110 and £90; S Kee £106; P J Kirk £82.