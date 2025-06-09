Sharp trade for cattle at Newtownstewart Mart, bullocks selling to £2475
Heifers to £2095 and fat cows to £2320 and 341ppk.
Bullock and bull prices: R Chambers Strabane 695kgs £2475, 640kgs £2400, 655kgs £2265, 575kgs £1990, 555kgs £1960, 495kgs £1380; E McCloskey Dungiven
660kgs £2300, 610kgs £2140; G McCausland Moyle 665kgs £2250, 640kgs £2220, 625kgs £2220, 710kgs £2200; S Hemphill Castlederg 635kgs £2015, 565kgs £1890, 605kgs £1870, 605kgs £1870. N Hill Newtownstewart 590kgs £1975, 600kgs £1970; R Matthewson Dunbunraver 365kgs £1530 and G Storey Ardmore 325kgs £1075.
Other bullocks sold from £800 up.
Heifer prices: John Allen Castlederg 620kgs £2095; S Hemphill Castlederg 610kgs £1940; N Hill Newtownstewart 565kgs £1745, 525kgs £1720, 515kgs £1655; J F Kelly Glenmornan 445kgs £1670, 395kgs £1285, 315kgs £1190 and M Kelly Glenmornan 380kgs £1460, 320kgs £1170, 340kgs £1145.
Smaller heifers sold from £700 up.
Fat cows: M Kelly Artigarvan 610kgs £341, 610kgs £197; T Stronge Ederney 680kgs £302, 650kgs £288, 670kgs £276, 640kgs £272; E McCloskey Dungiven 780kgs £297; Ms S Allen Castlederg 625kgs £295; R Matthewson 625kgs £275 and R Monteith Castlederg 510kgs £218.
Poorer cows sold from £145 up.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.