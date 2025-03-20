Sharp trade for sheep at Armoy Mart, ewes and lambs selling to £275
Fat hoggets sold to a top price of £170.50 paid to young farmer, Mr Liam Nutt, Bushmills for a tremendous pen of Texel hoggets.
Fat ewes sold to £230 paid for a pen of Suffolk ewes from Mr Christie McHenry, Torr.
Breeding sheep were in sharp demand with ewes and lambs selling to £275.
Leading prices
Hoggets
Liam Nutt, Bushmills, 40kg, £170.50. Shaun Boyle, Loughguile, 30kgs £168. Trevor Christie, Ballymoney, 29kgs £157.50. Edwin Irwin, Coleraine, 27kgs £155.50. Boyd Jamison, Armoy, 27kgs £155. J E McCaughan, Armoy, 23kgs £145. Thomas Carson, Clough, 23kgs £143.50. Harold Chambers, Bushmills, 23kgs £141. Alan Dempster, Ballymoney, 20kgs £134.
Fat ewes
C McHenry, Torr, Suffolk, £230. Sam Morrison, Mosside, Texels, £228. K Dobbin, Ballycastle, Texels, £180. S Dobbin, Ballycastle, Suffolks, £176. Jas E McCaughan, Armoy, Crossbreds, £176. A and P Hill, Ballycastle, Texels, £168. Jas Pinkerton, Rasharkin, Texels, £166. Sam Gregg, Glarryford, Texels, £160. John Devlin, Armoy, Cheviots, £160.
Breeding sheep
Gabriel McAuley, Cushendall, Blackface ewes triplets, £275, Blackface ewes with twins, £208. Cloughmills farmer, in-lamb ewes, £190.
Sale each Wednesday night at 7.00pm.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.
