Sharp trade for sheep at Armoy Mart, ewes and lambs selling to £275

By Darryl Armitage

Published 20th Mar 2025, 12:10 BST

A smaller show of sheep on Wednesday night met with a shaper trade at Armoy Mart.

Fat hoggets sold to a top price of £170.50 paid to young farmer, Mr Liam Nutt, Bushmills for a tremendous pen of Texel hoggets.

Fat ewes sold to £230 paid for a pen of Suffolk ewes from Mr Christie McHenry, Torr.

Breeding sheep were in sharp demand with ewes and lambs selling to £275.

Armoy mart

Leading prices

Hoggets

Liam Nutt, Bushmills, 40kg, £170.50. Shaun Boyle, Loughguile, 30kgs £168. Trevor Christie, Ballymoney, 29kgs £157.50. Edwin Irwin, Coleraine, 27kgs £155.50. Boyd Jamison, Armoy, 27kgs £155. J E McCaughan, Armoy, 23kgs £145. Thomas Carson, Clough, 23kgs £143.50. Harold Chambers, Bushmills, 23kgs £141. Alan Dempster, Ballymoney, 20kgs £134.

Fat ewes

C McHenry, Torr, Suffolk, £230. Sam Morrison, Mosside, Texels, £228. K Dobbin, Ballycastle, Texels, £180. S Dobbin, Ballycastle, Suffolks, £176. Jas E McCaughan, Armoy, Crossbreds, £176. A and P Hill, Ballycastle, Texels, £168. Jas Pinkerton, Rasharkin, Texels, £166. Sam Gregg, Glarryford, Texels, £160. John Devlin, Armoy, Cheviots, £160.

Breeding sheep

Gabriel McAuley, Cushendall, Blackface ewes triplets, £275, Blackface ewes with twins, £208. Cloughmills farmer, in-lamb ewes, £190.

Sale each Wednesday night at 7.00pm.

Watch live and bid with mart eye.

Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.

