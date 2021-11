Sharper trade for sheep at Massereene

Heavy Lambs selling to 139 for 33kgs. Cast Ewes sold up to 178 Twice for Texels. Prices. Lurgan Producer 30 Lambs 22kg at 121 = 550p. Cairncastle Producer 4 Lambs 22kg at 120. = 545p. Templepatrick Producer 18 Lambs 23kg at 124. =539p. Ballyclare Producer 12 Lambs 23.5kg at 126.50. = 538p. Carrickfergus Producer 17 Lambs 22kg at 118 =536p. Antrim Producer 30 Lambs 22.5kg at 120.50. = 535p. Aldergrove Producer 5 Lambs 23kg at 122.50. = 533p. Ballycarry Porducer 14 Lambs 24.5kg at 128.50. = 524p.

HEAVY LAMBS: Crumlin Producer Single Lamb 33kg at 139. Crumlin Producer 3 Lambs 30kg at 135. Ballymena Producer 2 Lambs 38kg at 132. Crumlin Producer 2 Lambs 25kg at 130.50. Ballycarry Producer 10 Lambs 32kg at 130. Ballynure Producer 30 Lambs 27kg at 130. Ballinderry Producer 7 Lambs 26.5kg at 129.50. Crumlin Producer 19 Lambs 27kg at 129. Ballycarry Producer 14 Lambs 24.5kg at 128.50. Ballynure Producer 28 Lambs 26kg at 128. Portadown Producer 33 Lambs 24kg at 126.50. Larne Producer 10 Lambs 27.5kg at 126.50. Dundrod Producer 34 Lambs 25.5kg at 126. Ballymena Producer 9 Lambs 25kg at 126. Lisburn Producer 3 Lambs 25.5kg at 126.