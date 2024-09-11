Shaun the Sheep loves wool
Promoting his message of ‘Shaun Loves Wool’, this worldwide recognised, loveable sheep brings together the core values of the character's creators, Aardman and Shaun the Sheep of ‘One Farm’ initiative, with the mission to highlight wool’s many natural benefits when used in flooring.
Shaun the Sheep will get the campaign started officially at The Flooring Show in Harrogate (15-17 September).
The special three-year collaboration will see British Wool and The Campaign for Wool use the ‘Shaun Loves Wool’ message to promote the importance of the whole industry from sheep farming to flooring manufacturing, including wool carpet yarn spinning and wool flooring care companies helping to raise awareness at both a trade and consumer level.
The collaboration embraces the work of Ulster and British Wool, The Campaign for Wool and the Wool Carpet Focus Group and is seen as a key platform to aid the promotion of wool carpeting.
Retailers across the UK will have point-of-sale items displaying their collaboration with the Campaign that will educate consumers about the natural characteristics of wool.
The following companies have collectively contributed to bring this campaign to UK retailers and consumers:
Flooring Manufacturers: Adam Carpets, Brockway Carpets, Causeway Carpets, Cavalier Carpets, Cormar Carpets, Manx Tomkinson Carpets, Penthouse Carpets, Westex Flooring.
Yarn Spinners: Danspin, Lawton Yarns, Lusolã.
Buying Groups: BRM, SMG.
Wool Flooring Care: WoolSafe.
Graham Clark, Marketing Director at Ulster Wool, said: “This collaboration with Shaun the Sheep will support educating and raising awareness with consumers of the many benefits of wool carpets and should help to drive demand for wool over the next few years.”