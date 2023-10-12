Shearling ram sells for £1,080 at Blue Leicester sale at Armoy Mart
and live on Freeview channel 276
Top price of £1,080 was paid to Mr Alistair Christie, Ballymoney for a shearling ram.
Top price for a ram lamb was £1,000 paid to Mr Ian Montgomery, Glenwherry.
Leading prices
Shearlings
Advertisement
Advertisement
Alistair Christie, Ballymoney, £1,000, £950, £900, £820, £720, £680, £600. Jas Mills, Kilwaughter, £950, £600. Robert Gault, Ballyclare, £800, £540. Michelle Wright, Carnlough, £720, £480, £480. Robert Loughridge, Loughguile, £580, £530, £500, £480, £440, £400. Jake Hamilton, Glenarm, 640kgs £620.
Ram lambs
I Montgomery, Glenwherry, £920, £1,000. C Butler, Ballyvoy, £680, £430, £400. E Loughran, Cookstown, £620, £490. Robert Gault, Ballyclare, £600. Elaine McGarrell, Glenarm, £560, £400. W Adams, Ballymena, £500, £480. Alistair Christie, Ballymoney, £460. Cormac Butler, Ballyvoy, £430, £400. Ian Montgomery, Glenwherry, £420. Sean Delargy, Cushendall, £340. Seamus Laverty, Loughguile, £300. Elaine McGarrell, Glenarm, £300, £300.
Just under 3,000 head were offered for sale on the night of Wednesday, October 11, at the weekly sale in Armoy Mart.
Trade was steady with fat lambs selling to £116 per head, fat ewes sold to £134, breeding ewes to £156.
Leading prices
Advertisement
Advertisement
A B Wilson, Armoy, 25kgs £116. Alex McKillop, Cushendall, 26kgs £116. SJ Currie, Mosside, 26kgs £115.50. M Maloney, Loughguile, 24kgs £114. G McIlroy, Ballycastle, 25kgs £114. John McKeague, Ballycastle, 24kgs £113.50. R Sinclair, Armoy, 30kgs £112. R and J Smyth, Bushmills, 24kgs £111. M Maloney, Loughguile, 24kgs £110.50. E Duncan, Ballycastle, 25kgs £110. JE McCaughan, Armoy, 23kgs £109. S McGuckian, Dunloy, 25kgs £108. P and A Quinn, Cushendall, 25kgs £108. Cahir Martin, Ballymoney, 23kgs £107. Martin McBride, Armoy, 23kgs £107.
Store lambs
M D McNeill, Cushendall, 49 Suffolk, £93.00. P and D McAleese, Loughguile, 18 Crossbreds £92.00. John McKeague, Ballycastle, 33 Texel, £89.50. A Coyles, Dervock, 12 Texel, £89.00.
S Hill, Ballycastle, 53 Suffolk, £85.50. R Duffin, Martinstown, 36 Texel, £86.00. J Duffin, Martinstown, 15 Suffolk, £85.00. R Lynn, Ballymoney, 24 Texel, £83.00. O’Kane Brothers, Carnlough, 45 Crossbreds £80.00.
Blackface lambs
Martin McKay, Cushendun, 39, £76.00. Seamus Mulvenna, Cairncastle, 59, £68.50. Pat Sheerin, Draperstown, 50, £66.50. A O Devlin, Armoy, 43, £54.00.
Breeding sheep
Advertisement
Advertisement
I Olphert, Bushmills, 4 Crossbreds hoggets £156. R Sinclair, Bushmills, Charollais ram, £192. L Henry, Stranocum, 4 ewes, £121. Des McMullan, Glenariffe, 9 ewe lambs, £105. John McKillop, Cushendall, 14 ewe lambs, £104. Martin Wilmot, Liscolman, 12 Texel ewe lambs, £100.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.