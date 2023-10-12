News you can trust since 1963
Shearling ram sells for £1,080 at Blue Leicester sale at Armoy Mart

Just over 130 Blue Leicester rams were on offer at last Saturday’s (October 7th) sale in Armoy.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 12th Oct 2023, 16:15 BST
Top price of £1,080 was paid to Mr Alistair Christie, Ballymoney for a shearling ram.

Top price for a ram lamb was £1,000 paid to Mr Ian Montgomery, Glenwherry.

Leading prices

Shearlings

Alistair Christie, Ballymoney, £1,000, £950, £900, £820, £720, £680, £600. Jas Mills, Kilwaughter, £950, £600. Robert Gault, Ballyclare, £800, £540. Michelle Wright, Carnlough, £720, £480, £480. Robert Loughridge, Loughguile, £580, £530, £500, £480, £440, £400. Jake Hamilton, Glenarm, 640kgs £620.

Ram lambs

I Montgomery, Glenwherry, £920, £1,000. C Butler, Ballyvoy, £680, £430, £400. E Loughran, Cookstown, £620, £490. Robert Gault, Ballyclare, £600. Elaine McGarrell, Glenarm, £560, £400. W Adams, Ballymena, £500, £480. Alistair Christie, Ballymoney, £460. Cormac Butler, Ballyvoy, £430, £400. Ian Montgomery, Glenwherry, £420. Sean Delargy, Cushendall, £340. Seamus Laverty, Loughguile, £300. Elaine McGarrell, Glenarm, £300, £300.

Just under 3,000 head were offered for sale on the night of Wednesday, October 11, at the weekly sale in Armoy Mart.

Trade was steady with fat lambs selling to £116 per head, fat ewes sold to £134, breeding ewes to £156.

Leading prices

A B Wilson, Armoy, 25kgs £116. Alex McKillop, Cushendall, 26kgs £116. SJ Currie, Mosside, 26kgs £115.50. M Maloney, Loughguile, 24kgs £114. G McIlroy, Ballycastle, 25kgs £114. John McKeague, Ballycastle, 24kgs £113.50. R Sinclair, Armoy, 30kgs £112. R and J Smyth, Bushmills, 24kgs £111. M Maloney, Loughguile, 24kgs £110.50. E Duncan, Ballycastle, 25kgs £110. JE McCaughan, Armoy, 23kgs £109. S McGuckian, Dunloy, 25kgs £108. P and A Quinn, Cushendall, 25kgs £108. Cahir Martin, Ballymoney, 23kgs £107. Martin McBride, Armoy, 23kgs £107.

Store lambs

M D McNeill, Cushendall, 49 Suffolk, £93.00. P and D McAleese, Loughguile, 18 Crossbreds £92.00. John McKeague, Ballycastle, 33 Texel, £89.50. A Coyles, Dervock, 12 Texel, £89.00.

S Hill, Ballycastle, 53 Suffolk, £85.50. R Duffin, Martinstown, 36 Texel, £86.00. J Duffin, Martinstown, 15 Suffolk, £85.00. R Lynn, Ballymoney, 24 Texel, £83.00. O’Kane Brothers, Carnlough, 45 Crossbreds £80.00.

Blackface lambs

Martin McKay, Cushendun, 39, £76.00. Seamus Mulvenna, Cairncastle, 59, £68.50. Pat Sheerin, Draperstown, 50, £66.50. A O Devlin, Armoy, 43, £54.00.

Breeding sheep

I Olphert, Bushmills, 4 Crossbreds hoggets £156. R Sinclair, Bushmills, Charollais ram, £192. L Henry, Stranocum, 4 ewes, £121. Des McMullan, Glenariffe, 9 ewe lambs, £105. John McKillop, Cushendall, 14 ewe lambs, £104. Martin Wilmot, Liscolman, 12 Texel ewe lambs, £100.

Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.

Watch live and bid with mart eye.

Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.

