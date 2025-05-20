Sheep sale selling to a slightly easier trade at Saintfield Mart
Springs sold to £155. Ewes sold to £282.
Spring lambs - Hillsborough 27 Texel 25kg £155, Portaferry 10 Texel 22.5kg £154, Killinchy 22 Charollais 25kg £154, Killinchy 8 Texel 23kg £152.50, Downpatrick 21 Texel 24kg £151, Craigavon 14 Texel 23kg £150, Greyabbey 6 Texel 24kg £150, Lisburn Texel 25kg £150, Ballywalter 10 Charollais 25kg £150, Lisburn 10 Charollais 22kg £148, Millisle 12 Texel 23kg £146, Ballynahinch 5 Texel 22kg £145, Killinchy 36 Texel 22kg £143, Ballykinlar 6 Texel 22kg £143, Greyabbey 7 Texel 21kg £142, Donaghadee 10 Suffolk 23kg £142, Lisburn 19 Texel 21kg £140, Moira 11 Texel 21kg £138, Saintfield 8 Dorset 21kg £136, Ballykinlar 2 Texel 21kg £136, 7 Texel 20kg £135 and Castlewellan 36 Suffolk 20kg £129.
Ewes/rams - Downpatrick Texel £282, 2 Texel £236, Texel Ram £198, 5 Texel £191, 2 Texel hoggets £190, 11 Texel £187, 2 Texel £186, Killinchy 3 Texel £255, 5 Suffolk £220, Moneyrea 4 Charollais £245, 6 Texel £240, 2 Charollais £215, Downpatrick 5 Suffolk £238, Downpatrick 2 Suffolk £238, Lisburn 3 Texel £238, Lisburn Texel £230, Texel £224, Moira 5 Suffolk £228, 4 Suffolk £208, Downpatrick Texel £226, Killinchy 10 Suffolk £222, Seaforde 15 Suffolk £220, Downpatrick 3 Suffolk £218, Greyabbey 3 Suffolk £218, Ballynahinch 2 Charollais £217, Charollais £208, 5 Charollais £185, Ardglass 5 Suffolk £214, Ballywalter 7 Texel £208, Saintfield 3 Suffolk £208, Downpatrick 6 Texel £205, Lisburn 6 Texel £204, 6 Mule £168, Crossgar 2 Charollais £200, Downpatrick 6 Suffolk £196, 5 Suffolk £170, Hillsborough 7 Suffolk £190, Comber 2 Suffolk £188, 7 Mule £164, Carrowdore 2 Texel £185, Comber 5 Texel £185, Comber 6 Suffolk £178, Killinchy 3 Mule £170 and Clough 17 Mule £168.
Wednesday’s cattle sale sold to an exceptional trade at Saintfield Mart.
Fat cattle: Sold to £2978 for a 730kg Limousin Bullock, £408 per 100kg.
Cows sold to £2781 for a 760kg Limousin, £366 per 100kg.
Leading prices: Ballynahinch Limousin Bullock 730kg £408 £2978, Downpatrick Limousin cows 760kg £366 £2781, 700kg £358 £2506, Hillsborough Limousin heifer 660kg £420 £2772, Castlewellan Belgian Blue cow 710kg £378 £2683, Newtownards Limousin Bullocks 710kg £373 £2641, 710kg £364 £2584, 720kg £326 £2374, Kircubbin Aberdeen Angus cows 780kg £308 £2402, 800kg £298 £2384, Lisburn Limousin cows 620kg £382 £2368, 590kg £388 £2289, Ballygowan Limousin cows 690kg £338 £2332, 620kg £360 £2196, Ballynahinch Charolais cow 750kg £306 £2295, Saler cow 570kg £360 £2052, Hillsborough Hereford Bullock 640kg £354 £2265, Ballynahinch Limousin cows 590kg £368 £2172, 620kg £348 £2157, 610kg £350 £2135, Castlewellan Limousin cows 670kg £318 £2130, 610kg £348 £2122, Downpatrick Aberdeen Angus cows 740kg £286 £2116, 730kg £280 £2073, Ballygowan Friesian cows 730kg £258 £1883, 590kg £266 £1569 and Downpatrick Friesian cows 710kg £260 £1846, 650kg £246 £1612.
Bullocks: Sold to £2580 for a 700kg Aberdeen Angus.
Leading prices: Belfast Aberdeen Angus 700kg £2580, 580kg £2150, 540kg £2120, 550kg £2090, 550kg £2060, 570kg £2060, 550kg £2040, 580kg £2000, 590kg £2000, 530kg £1860, Comber Limousins 550kg £2140, 470kg £1980, 500kg £1950, 470kg £1940, 510kg £1920, 440kg £1900, 480kg £1870, 400kg £1760 and Carryduff Herefords 500kg £1800, 490kg £1740, 480kg £1730, 460kg £1690, 450kg £1580, Lisburn Aberdeen Angus 440kg £1780, 400kg £1760, 410kg £1730. Heifers: Sold to £2200 for a 520kg Aberdeen Angus.
Lighter sorts sold to £2040 for a 440kg Limousin.
Leading prices: Lisburn Aberdeen Angus 520kg £2200, 500kg £2080, 540kg £2020, Carrowdore Aberdeen Angus 580kg £2080, 500kg £1780, Downpatrick Limousin 440kg £2040, Comber Herefords 510kg £1970, 500kg £1870 and Saintfield Aberdeen Angus 540kg £2170, 500kg £1770, 540kg £1690, 450kg £1680, 420kg £1550.