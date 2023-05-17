The advanced section winner received the Lister Silver Handpiece, a Lister skorpion handpiece and comb, which was sponsored by Lister Shearing and presented by Mr David John. The winner of the novice section received the James Gilpin Perpetual Cup and a Lister skorpion handpiece and comb also sponsored by Lister Shearing.

The YFCU novice wool handling was sponsored by Ulster Wool, with all competitors receiving shearing/training vouchers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There was a fantastic number of entries across all classes and the RUAS Sheep Shearing Committee extends its congratulations to all participating clubs and members.

YFCU Advanced winners, sponsored by Lister Shearing. Photo: NISSA

The sheep shearing committee wishes to express its thanks to Lister Shearing for the provision of shearing machines, equipment and technical assistance, shearing vests and t-shirts for all competitors for the duration of the show. Thanks are extended to all who provided, housed, crutched, transported sheep in preparation for the competitions.

Thanks also to all judges, section stewards, officials, commentators and IT support.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A special thank you to Mrs Norma Hoy for presenting a trophy in memory of Mr Walter Hoy who is greatly missed by the shearing committee.

And, finally, thank you to all the sponsors for their support of the shearing and wool handling at Balmoral Show.

Open Wool Handling winners, sponsored by Lucky Day Competitions. Photo: NISSA

Results as follows:

Advertisement

Advertisement

YFCU Novice Wool Handing (sponsored by Ulster Wool)

1st place Spa YFC - Madison Rafferty; 2nd place Kilraughts YFC - Fianna Butler; 3rd place Hillhall YFC - Nicholas Dennison; 4th place Newtownstewart YFC - Sinead Ward.

YFCU Novice & Advanced Sheep Shearing (sponsored by Lister Shearing Equipment Ltd)

Junior winners, sponsored by Greenmount Country Stores and Ulster Wool. Photo: NISSA

Advertisement

Advertisement

Novice Section

1st place from Newtownstewart YFC - Dean Laughlin; 2nd place from Coleraine YFC - Luke Norris; 3rd place from Clanabrogan YFC - Frazer Caldwell; 4th place from Gleno Valley YFC - Ryan Erskine; 5th place from Coleraine YFC - Gareth Henderson; 6th place from Hillhall YFC - Eoghan McParland.

Advanced Section

1st place from Straid YFC - Andrew Rea; 2nd place from Gleno Valley YFC - Matthew Cowan; 3rd place from Gleno Valley YFC - Iain Wilson; 4th place from Spa YFC - Matthew Chambers; 5th place from_ Kilraughts YFC - Alex Butler; 6th place from Gleno Valley YFC - Philip Buchanan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Richard Schofield (Ulster Wool Shearing Manager) with Dean Loughlin and Frazer Caldwell to represent NI at the junior final at the Royal Welsh Show in July. Photo: NISSA

Royal Ulster International Junior Sheep Shearing Championship (sponsored by Greenmount Country Stores Limited)

Ulster Wool contributed £200 towards the junior competition, while Moira Cross Country and Schooling Gallops presented £50 quality prize for the best pen of shorn sheep in the junior final.

As a means of encouragement to junior shearers, Lister Shearing Equipment Ltd offered prizes for each of the finalists in the junior and intermediate. All finalists in these championships will receive a Lister comb and a championship Lister shearing vest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The junior competition was a qualifier for the Worshipful Company of Woolmen Junior competition final, to be held at the Royal Welsh Show. Results will contribute to the NISSA ABP Sheep Shearing Circuit 2023.

1st place with 26.867 points from Donegal - Christopher Begley; 2nd place with 30.783 points from Ballynure - Steven Wilson (Quality prize winner); 3rd place with 33.433 points from Omagh - Frazer Caldwell (NI team member); 4th place with 34.933 points from Loughguille - Odhran McCloskey; 5th place with 36.300 points from Portadown - Stephen Wilson; 6th place with 38.750 points from Gortin - Dean Laughlin (NI team member).

Royal Ulster Intermediate Sheep Shearing Championship (sponsored by Countryside Services)

Moira Cross Country and Schooling Gallops presented £100 quality prize for the best pen of shorn sheep in the final. Results will contribute to the NISSA ABP Sheep Shearing Circuit 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

1st place with 41.567 points from Wales - Dewi Jones; 2nd place with 43.966 points from Islandmage - Iain Wilson (Quality prize); 3rd place with 44.616 points from Longford - Caillum Kelly; 4th place with 44.967 points from Londonderry - Ronald Kennedy; 5th place with 45.584 points from Ballycarry - Matthew Cowan; 6th place with 46.183 points from Raphoe - Luke Magee.

Royal Ulster National Wool Handling Championship (sponsored by Ballyutoag Training)

Six Nations Wool Handling Championship – The team from Northern Ireland will be the top two competitors from the Royal Ulster National Wool Handling to be held in France from 2-3 September.

1st place with 179.800 points from Antrim - Rachel Murphy (NI team member); 2nd place with 198.000 points from Crumlin - Jayne Harkness-Bones (NI team member); 3rd place with 230.400 points from Antrim - Ellen Murphy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Royal Ulster National Sheep Shearing Championship (sponsored by Randox Health)

The ‘Ringer’ Perpetual Challenge Trophy, presented in memory of the late Maurice Megahey, was presented to the winner of the National Shearing Championship. Moira Cross Country and Schooling Gallops presented £100 quality prize for the best pen of shorn sheep in the final.

The ‘Jim Allen Perpetual Silver Salver’ for best pen of shorn sheep, in the heats, semi finals or finals, in memory of Jim Allen, will presented by Margaret Allen to Andrew Rea (Straid) with a score of 6.000 taken from the heats.

Six Nations Shearing Championship – The team from Northern Ireland will be the top three open shearers from the Royal Ulster Competition for Machine Shearing, to be held at Clonmany Co. Donegal on 9 August and will be: Tom Perry, Jack Robinson and Graeme Davidson.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Worshipful Company of Woolmen perpetual cup was presented to the competitor with the best board mark in the National.

6th place with 52.650 points from Ballycastle - Alex Butler; 5th place with 49.600 points from Coleraine - Ryan Adams; 4th place with 49.250 points from Straid - Andrew Rea; 3rd place with 48.550 points from Coleraine - Russell Smyth; 2nd place with 40.200 points from Claudy - Jack Robinson; 1st place with 39.150 points from Strabane - Tom Perry (Quality prizes).

Royal Ulster Ladies Shearing Championship (sponsored by Lister Shearing)

The winner was presented with a Lister Skorpion handpiece and comb.

Advertisement

Advertisement

1st place with 18.800 points from New Zealand - Alice Watson; 2nd place with 21.800 points from Scotland - Katie Reid; 3rd place with 58.750 points from Scotland - Rosie Kennan; 4th place with 62.500 points from Killyleagh - Madison Rafferty.

Royal Ulster Open Blade Championship (sponsored by Lucky Day Competitions)

The winner was awarded the Walter G Hoy Memorial Trophy, presented for the first time this year by Mrs Norma Hoy.

1st place with 143.067 points from England - Andrew Mudge; 2nd place with 160.050 points from Ballyvea - Sam McConnell; 3rd place with 229.250 points from Randalstown -Seamus Kelly; 4th place 234.6847 points from Ballyclare - Chris Coulter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Royal Ulster National Blade Championship (sponsored also sponsored by Lucky Day Competitions)

Six Nations Shearing Championship - The team from Northern Ireland will be the top two competitors from the Royal Ulster National Blade to be held at the Royal Welsh on 24-27 July.

1st place - Sam McConnell (NI team member); 2nd place - Seamus Kelly (NI team member); 3rd place - Chris Coulter.

Royal Ulster Senior Sheep Shearing Championship (sponsored by McKinty Construction)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Moira Cross Country and Schooling Gallops presented £100 quality prize for the best pen of shorn sheep in the final. Results will contribute to the NISSA ABP Sheep Shearing Circuit 2023.

1st with 49.050 points from Wales – Ellis Rees; 2nd place with 50.609 points from Straid - Andrew Rea (Quality prize); 3rd place with 52.232 points from Markethill - Jason McNiece; 4th place with 52.737 points from Donegal - Aaron Magee; 5th place with 53.282 points from Loughguille - Sean McCollum; 6th place with 54.478 points from Coleraine - Ryan Adams.

Wool Handling Development Test (sponsored by Ulster Wool)

This competition has been developed to encourage and enhance the novice and open wool handlers across the UK. It gives up-and-coming novice competitors the experience of being in a team environment, under the guidance of their open teammate, and assists the open competitors to develop their skills for future team events.

Advertisement

Advertisement

1st place with 85.200 points from Northern Ireland – Novice: Stephen Wilson; Open: Rachel Murphy; Manager: Gerard Kelly.

2nd place with 100.800 points from England – Novice: Emily Gould; Open: Penny Bell; Manager: Richard Schofield.

3rd place with 113.8 points from Scotland – Novice: Jessica Marwick; Open: Rosie Keenan; Manager: Andy Rankin.

Royal Ulster Novice Wool Handling Championship (sponsored by Lucky Day Competitions)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The top NI Novice received £25 sponsored by NISSA

1st place from Portadown Stephen Wilson (Top NI); 2nd place from Scotland - Beth Logan; 3rd place from Scotland - Jessica Marwick; 4th place from England - Emily Gould; 5th place from Republic of Ireland - Hazel Crowe; 6th place from Northern Ireland from - Jessica McConnell.

Royal Ulster Open Wool Handling Championship (sponsored also sponsored by Lucky Day Competitions)

The top NI Open received £25 sponsored by NISSA, with the winner receiving ‘The Mooreview Jug’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

6th place from England - Caitlin Bell; 5th place from Scotland - Rosie Keenan; 4th place from Scotland - Katie Reid; 3rd place from Norway - Jonathan Gerhard Haakull; 2nd place from Scotland - Audrey Aiken; 1st place from Northern Ireland - Rachel Murphy (Top NI).

Royal Ulster Open Shearing Championship (sponsored by Ulster Wool Growers)

The winner received ‘The Gartree Trophy’. The Perpetual Rosebowl was presented to the top Northern Ireland Shearer in the Open, in memory of Rosemary Harkness.

Moira Cross Country and Schooling Gallops presented £100 quality prize for the best pen of shorn sheep in the final. Results will contribute to the NISSA ABP Sheep Shearing Circuit 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement