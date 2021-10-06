Sheep shearing competitors display talents at Balmoral
Members of the YFCU displayed their skills at the association’s annual sheep shearing competition that took place on the Wednesday morning of Balmoral Show.
The competition was held in association with the Ulster Wool Marketing Board (UWMB), The Northern Ireland Sheep Shearers Association (NISSA) and Lister Shearing Equipment Limited and consisted of two sections – novice and advanced.
In the novice competition, judges named Matthew Robinson, Gleno Valley YFC as the YFCU sheep shearing novice winner for 2021 and he received the John Gilpin trophy.
Second place went to Stephen Wilson, Bleary YFC and third place went to Alexander Boyd, Straid YFC.
It was then the turn of the experienced shearers to show their craft at its best in the YFCU advanced sheep shearing competition.
Competitors sweated it out in a tough contest with the top scorers making it through to the final.
In the final, Sean McCollum The Glens YFC, secured the top place and was presented with the Lister hand piece trophy.
Second place went to Andrew Rea, Straid YFC and third place went to Iain Wilson, Gleno Valley YFC.
The association would like to thank the Northern Ireland Sheep Shearers Association (NISSA), Ulster Wool Marketing Board (UWMB) and Lister Shearing Equipment Limited for their ongoing support of the YFCU sheep shearing competition.
YFCU would like to extend their thanks to the sheep shearing committee at the RUAS for ensuring the smooth running of the competition on the day.