Sheep shearing competitors display talents at Balmoral

YFCU sheep shearing novice winners, left to right back row, YFCU president along with representatives from Lister Shearing Equipment Limited. Front row left to right, Stephen Wilson, Bleary YFC, Matthew Robinson, Gleno Valley YFC and Alexander Boyd, Straid YFC

The competition was held in association with the Ulster Wool Marketing Board (UWMB), The Northern Ireland Sheep Shearers Association (NISSA) and Lister Shearing Equipment Limited and consisted of two sections – novice and advanced.

In the novice competition, judges named Matthew Robinson, Gleno Valley YFC as the YFCU sheep shearing novice winner for 2021 and he received the John Gilpin trophy.

Second place went to Stephen Wilson, Bleary YFC and third place went to Alexander Boyd, Straid YFC.

YFCU sheep shearing advanced winner, left to right back row, YFCU president along with representatives from Lister Shearing Equipment Limited. Left to right, front row Andrew Rea, Straid YFC, Sean McCollum The Glens YFC and Iain Wilson, Gleno Valley YFC

It was then the turn of the experienced shearers to show their craft at its best in the YFCU advanced sheep shearing competition.

Competitors sweated it out in a tough contest with the top scorers making it through to the final.

In the final, Sean McCollum The Glens YFC, secured the top place and was presented with the Lister hand piece trophy.

Second place went to Andrew Rea, Straid YFC and third place went to Iain Wilson, Gleno Valley YFC.

The association would like to thank the Northern Ireland Sheep Shearers Association (NISSA), Ulster Wool Marketing Board (UWMB) and Lister Shearing Equipment Limited for their ongoing support of the YFCU sheep shearing competition.