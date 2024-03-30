Sheepdog Showdown: Three-part BBC series follows the action at the World Sheepdog Trials in Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two hundred and forty competitors congregated in Northern Ireland last year for the triannual World Sheepdog Trials and now you can take in the action from across the four days.

Made by Stellify Media for BBC NI, the three-part series is narrated by Clare Balding.

Clare commented: “As a passionate dog lover, it was a joy and an education to see these sheepdogs and their handlers in action.”

Sheepdog Showdown begins on BBC One Northern Ireland, Monday 8 April at 8pm. (Pic: BBC)

Tens of thousands of people from across the world descended on Gill Hall Estate, outside Dromore in County Down, when this sporting event like no other took place in Northern Ireland for the first time ever.

Over the course of four days, the world’s best sheepdog handlers, and their trusted dogs, were tasked with moving unpredictable sheep around a course, against the clock and under the critical eye of the judges, in a bid to be crowned world champion.

Episode one kicks off with the first day of the qualifying rounds. With just 42 places up for grabs in the semi-final, everyone’s prepared to face stiff competition.

No-one more so than French handler Cathy. Competing with her beloved dog Ash, and watched by the small army of fans who’ve travelled all the way from their village in France to support her, how will she fare when faced with a pack of unpredictable blackface sheep?

Episode one kicks off with the first day of the qualifying rounds. (Pic: BBC)

Also in the running is Swedish champion Johanna. Like many competitors, she’s spent thousands of pounds and travelled around 2,000 miles to be here. Can she and her dog ZStill showcase their skill when it counts?

Will competing with a breed of sheep he’s used to working with be an advantage for Scottish Champion Chris, originally from County Down, and loyal canine companion Mace?

And will 21-year-old Shannon from County Londonderry and her trusty dog Chip make the grade at their first ever World Trials?

In a competition where the brains of humans, dogs and sheep must unite to succeed, anything can happen.

In the second episode, day two of the qualifiers features appearances from some of the UK’s finest handlers, including Aled, a two-time world champion from Wales. Cheered on by his daughter Mel, he’d love to claim the title for a third time but knows there are no guarantees in this sport.

The current English champion Meg is also in the running with dog Katie, but can they continue their success when up against the best in the world?

For Finnish handler Anja, emotions are running high as she accepts this might be her last ever trial with dog Koel.

As the qualifiers conclude, viewers will meet some of the 42 semi-finalists who will now compete for one of just 16 places in the final.

One of them is full-time Welsh farmer Gethin. Trialling is in his heritage, but can he and much-loved dog Max continue their success when the pressure intensifies?

Episode three features the grand final. The 240 competitors have been whittled down to just 16, who now face a supersized course.

Viewers will also meet the up-and-coming young handlers who’ll be the ones to watch in future World Trials, as they take part in their own competition to be the best Under 21 handler.

After placing 15th in the semi-final, Hungarian handler and full-time vet Petra is overjoyed to be one of the finalists in the main event. As Hungary’s first ever competitor, she’s also the only female in the final, and mum Judit couldn’t be prouder.

Can she hold her nerve as her and her faithful dog Novel try to wrangle even more unruly sheep in a bid to walk away with the trophy?

Up against some of the world’s top names – including the man many refer to as the Ronaldo of the sheepdog world – and a few other lesser-known faces, there really are no certainties in this sport.

Sheepdog Showdown will be available to watch in its entirety on BBC iPlayer from Monday 8 April.

The series was initially developed through the Hot House scheme last year.