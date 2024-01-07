Shepherd’s pie is one of those go to dishes that fulfils on so many levels
When you’ve spent the past week eating what you like when you like, it’s not a good idea to suddenly put yourself into starvation mode. It’s cold out there, most probably raining and comfort food should still be on the menu for some of the time at least.
Shepherd’s pie is one of those go to dishes that fulfils on so many levels. It’s economical, tasty and a celebration of local. Lamb is still an underused meat here which is surprising given that it’s completely natural and full of flavour. We tend towards chicken from goodness knows where in favour of a meat that can be traced to specific fields. Some people say they’re put off by the smell but that’s a myth. Lamb mince is relatively cheap and makes a great base for the Shepherd’s pie recipe here. Cook the mince slowly with celery, carrots and onions and add tomatoes, Worcestershire sauce, brown sauce and stock. For the topping I’ve gone off piste a bit and added some turnip to the mix. It adds a sweetness and extra golden colour when combined with mashed potatoes. Enjoy it with some greens and a rigorous walk afterwards to banish any guilt.
One of my pet peeves is seeing the phrase “winter berries” on a menu. I did ask in a restaurant once where they found berries growing in November and I’m still waiting for a reply. You can buy berries flown here from sunnier climes but at this time of year it’s best to resort to the freezer. If you stock piled some in the summer now’s the time to splash them out. In July I get my hands on as many blackcurrants as I can and freeze them for now. The taste reminds me of the summer when the weather was a couple of degrees warmer and the lashing rain not as cold.
A cobbler is the sweet equivalent of shepherd’s pie in comfort food terms. You can use any fruit you like in the base. Here I’ve used fresh plums because I had some in the fruit bowl that needed using. Alternatively you could use pears or apples. The frozen part can be purchased in the supermarket if you don’t have any local stock in the freezer. They’ve started to do misshapen berries now that are significantly cheaper than those that are apparently perfect. If you know of anyone who seeks out perfectly uniform frozen fruits let me know I’d be interested to meet them. The cobbler topping is essentially a scone mixture that you dollop on top of the cooked fruit. When it bakes it resembles the shape of cobble stones. The fruit will bubble up through the cobbles like molten rubies. Serve it hot with ice-cream, cream or the cider custard recipe that I’ve included here. Either way enjoy it and remember there’s plenty of time to diet when the weather picks up a bit.