Shipyard skills retained with employability support from Belfast City Council

Welders Stephen Campbell, left, and Gary Davison.

VALUABLE welding skills have been retained at Belfast’s famous Harland and Wolff shipyard after 10 of its workers received support to upskill from Belfast City Council’s employability support programme.

The employees recently completed an upskilling programme after Unite union identified the need for members to learn new skills in order to fulfil a potential new contract. Belfast City Council stepped in to fund the training as part of the support it offers to local employers to develop their workforce.

All 10 workers completed the course, delivered in partnership with Unite and Navantia UK, the yard’s new owners, and have now gained the required certification to work on the contract. “This academy is a great example of how our council is working proactively with employers city-wide to open up access to skills development to all our residents and ensure no-one is left behind when it comes to creating a more inclusive and prosperous city,” said Lord Mayor Micky Murray. “Over the last few years almost 3,000 residents have taken part in our Employment Academies, with over 80% gaining a job, or a better role, as well as new skills and qualifications in areas like health and social care, technology, logistics and transport, construction and childcare.

“Alongside the dedicated support offered to employers like Harland and Wolff, the result is more people moving into better or more secure employment, increased confidence and better earning potential, as well as retaining key skills here in Belfast.” Speaking about his own experience of taking part in the welding programme, participant Gary Davison said: “I had not welded with the TIG process for over 20 years but this programme made it possible for me to regain these crucial skills.

“Our instructor Jamie provided exceptional guidance throughout the training. As we prepare to restart shipbuilding in Belfast, I’m looking forward to passing these skills on to the next generation of apprentices at the yard.” Another participant, Stephen Campbell, said: “After a long gap since I last used TIG welding techniques, being selected for this training programme has been invaluable.

“The skills we’ve developed are already being put to use at Harland and Wolff. I’m excited about potentially joining the pipe welding team working on our current programme, helping to put Belfast shipbuilding back on the map.”

Clare Caulfield, Project Manager for Skills with Unite, said: “Targeted and flexible training initiatives such as this promote instant and impactful job security, safety, efficiency, and innovation within the industry.

“Investment in real apprenticeships and continuous learning allows workers of all levels to adapt to new technologies and processes. This is vital to ensure a more adaptable, skilled workforce capable of driving the shipbuilding sector forward.”

Carlos López Carregado, General Manager, Harland and Wolff, added: “The welding upskilling programme with the council is already making a real difference, with our first cohort now contributing valuable skills on the shop floor. This practical partnership came at a perfect time as we begin operations as part of Navantia UK. “The council's targeted support helped address our immediate workforce needs, whilst strengthening Belfast’s maritime engineering capabilities for the future. We look forward to building on this successful model as we expand our training and recruitment initiatives.”

Further information about employability support for local employers is available from the council website at belfastcity.gov.uk/employability