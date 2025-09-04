‘Shopportunity’ Knocks - EY Prepare to Take Over Action Cancer Charity Shops

From EY are Jo McGinley (Social Value Director), Tim Cush (Partner) and Amy Burnett (Senior Consultant); and from Action Cancer Lucy McCusker (Senior Fundraising Manager) and Gareth Kirk (CEO).

ACTION Cancer is doing a Charity Shop Takeover in partnership with EY, one of the world’s leading professional services organisations.

On Friday, September 26, EY employees will roll up their sleeves and take over the running of four Action Cancer shops based at Lisburn Road, Ormeau Road, Andersonstown Road and Peter’s Hill, Belfast.

From providing and sorting donations and serving customers to creating eye-catching window displays and promoting the event in their communities via social media, the EY teams will bring their skills, energy and enthusiasm to the shop floor, with the aim of helping to drive donations and sales to support Action Cancer’s vital services.

This initiative is part of EY NI’s two-year partnership with Action Cancer, focused on supporting the charity’s life-saving early detection and support services. EY is committed to giving back to the local community and this collaboration reflects its ambition to make a meaningful and lasting impact across Northern Ireland.

Every penny raised through sales and donations during the takeover will go directly to Action Cancer’s life-saving services, including breast screening, skin cancer detection, therapeutic support, health checks and support for local families affected by cancer.

Gareth Kirk, Chief Executive of Action Cancer, said: “We’re thrilled to have EY on board for this year’s Charity Shop Takeover. The energy and professionalism their teams bring to our shops will not only boost sales on the day but also raise awareness of the life-saving work we do. EY’s support will help us reach more people across Northern Ireland with vital early detection and support services.”

Jo McGinley, Social Value Director at EY Northern Ireland, added: “Action Cancer plays an essential role in safeguarding the health and wellbeing of our communities, and we’re proud to stand behind their mission.

“At EY, we believe that business has a responsibility to contribute meaningfully to society, not just through what we do professionally, but through how we show up in our local communities.

“The Charity Shop Takeover is a chance for our people to support the retail arm of the charity, giving their time and talents to a cause that touches so many lives.”

Members of the public are invited to pop into the participating Action Cancer shops to show their support, pick up a bargain, join in the fun and meet the EY teams.

Follow #EYNICharityShopTakeover on social media to see what the teams are up to.

To donate, volunteer, or learn more about Action Cancer, visit www.actioncancer.org