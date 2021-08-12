Shorthorn bull sells for £3000 at Ballymena Mart

Ballymena Mart

Prime steers sold to 263 pence per kg for a 780kg Limousin, heifers to 250 pence for a 540kg Limousin.

Beef cows to 236 pence for a 660kg Limousin,

Friesian cows to 155 pence (740kg £1147).

Friesian steers to 214 pence (670kg £1433.80).

Beef cows sold to: T A Rodgers, Broughshane Limousin 660kg £1557 (236), Limousin 650kg £1456 (224), D T Harbinson, Limavady Limousin 620kg £1302 (210), Charolais 770kg £1593 (207), D Russell, Antrim Simmental 620kg £1264 (204), A J Wilson, Ballymena Limousin 680kg £1373 (202), C Warwick, Moorfields Blo 520kg £1029 (198), J McMillan, Portglenone Abe 630kg £1247 (198), Shaws Hill Farm, Kells Limousin 780kg £1536 (197), J Gregg Clough Simmental 810kg £1587 (196) D Taggart, Randalstown Charolais 910kg £1774 (195) and I McGarel, Aughafatten Parthenais 690kg £1338 (194).

Friesian cows sold to: S Glenn, Ballycastle 740kg (1147) £155, 700kg £1050 (150), S McNaughton, Loughgiel 780kg £1170 (150), W Black, Aghadowey 700kg £1029 (147), H McNabney, Clough 620kg £892 (144), 620kg £886 (143), D Maybin, Broughshane 720kg £993 9138) and D McKee, Randalstown 610kg £841 (138).

Beef Bullocks sold to: H Crawford, Moneyrea Limousin 780kg £2051 (263), local producer 760kg £1976 (260), G Kissock, Broughshane 690kg £1780 (258), M Farr, Ballinderry Charolais 760kg £1960 (258), M Kells, Portadown Blonde d’Aquitaine d’Aquitaine 650kg £1670 (257), J Beattie, Ballymoney 660kg £1689 (256), local farmer Charolais 670kg £1708 (255) and M Farr, Ballinderry Limousin 690kg £1759 (255).

Beef bullocks top per head: M C Donaldson, Lisburn Charolais 960kg £2131, C Reid Aghalee Belgian Blue 830kg £2058, H Crawford, Moneyrea Limousin 780kg £2051, 800kg £2024, R Thompson, Ballymoney Charolais 830kg £2016, F Ferguson Stewartstown, Limousin 810kg £1976, local farmer Limousin 760kg £1976, C Reid, Aghalee Limousin 780kg £1965.

Friesian Bullocks sold to: W Black, Aghadowney 670kg £1433 (214), S Henry, Stewartstown 640kg £1260 (197), P Watson, Cullybackey 660kg £1293 (196), R J Gage, Clough 580kg £1131 (195), A Speers Cullybackey 560kg £1086 (194), D W and J W Bristow, Portglenone 600kg £1158 (193), E Henry, Stewartstown 590kg £1126 (191) and J Witherhead, Glenwherry 780kg £1482 (190).

Friday, August 6, 2021: Dairy stock sold to £1750 for a calved heifer from David A Kernohan, Ballymena.

A batch of 6 month old Holstein heifer calves from H Dorman, Drumbo sold to £650 each.

Ruling prices: David A Kernohan, Ballymena calved heifer £1750, David A Strange, Ballyclare calved heifer £1640, T Campbell, Rasharkin in calf heifer £1520, David A Strange calved heifer £1480 and T Campbell, in calf heifer £1420, calved heifer £1320.

34 lots in the suckler ring sold to £3000 for a 2 year old Shorthorn bull.

Cows with calves sold to £2420 for a Limousin with heifer calf, in calf cows sold to £1650.

Ruling prices: Ed Irwin, Coleraine Limousin cow and heifer calf £2420, Charolais cow and bull calf £2410, Patrick Logan, Ahoghill Belgian Blue cow and bull calf £2000, D Allen, Moneymore Belgian Blue cow and bull calf £1820, Matthew Magill, Glenarm Simmental heifer and bull calf £1700, Ashley Farrell, Fivemiletown Aub in calf cow £1650, Andy Spence, Nutts Corner Aberdeen Angus cow and heifer calf £1560, D Allen, Moneymore Limousin heifer and bull calf £1500, J Wylie, Bushmills Charolais heifer and bull calf £1460, Ashley Farrell, Fivemiletown Saler cow in calf £1450, S McAleese, Cullybackey Aberdeen Angus heifer and heifer calf £1440, Aberdeen Angus heifer and bull calf £1440, P Merron, Portaferry Aberdeen Angus heifer and heifer calf £1420 and D Allen, Moneymore Simmental cow and heifer calf £1400.

275 lots in the calf ring – continental bull calves sold to £605, heifers to £590, both 4 month old Charolais.

Beef bred bull calves sold to: Ian Montgomery, Mallusk Charolais £605, Wm McCroary, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus £590, HW McDowell, Lisnabreeney Aberdeen Angus £530, Aberdeen Angus £520, M McKinstry, Nutts Corner Charolais £500, Ian Montgomery Charolais £490, J Kerr, Comber Simmental £490 and HW McDowell, Aberdeen Angus £490.

Heifer calves sold to: Henry Dorman, Lisburn Holstein £650, Holstein £645, Holstein £640, (2) Holstein £620, Holstein £610 and local farmer (2) Charolais £590.

Friesian bull calves sold to: T Adams, Rathkenny £380, RJ and JA Wright, Stoneyford £300, Leslie Wilson, Doagh £270, J Kerr, Comber £270, W Johnston, Glenavy (3) £270 and SJ Kerr, Comber £260, W Johnston, £255.

An entry of 240 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in another terrific trade. Bullocks sold to £790 over for a Limousin 440kg at £1230 offered by R McKeown, Portglenone. Heifers sold to £740 over for a Limousin 400kg at £1140 presented by I Beggs, Whitehead.

Bulls/bullocks 0-300kgs

Colin Irvine, Carrickfergus Charolais 280kg £830 (296), C Hamilton, Carnlough (2) Charolais 290kg £805 (277), local farmer Aberdeen Angus 210kg £580 (276), Bill Thompson, Newtownards (3) Aberdeen Angus 140kg £370 (264), TA Rodgers, Broughshane Limousin 280kg £730 (260) and A Abbott, Lisburn Limousin 290kg £750 (258).

301-350kgs

S McAlister, Ballintoy Charolais 340kg £950 (279), C Hamilton, Carnlough Charolais 350kg £950 (271), S Henderson, Ballycastle Charolais 320kg £840 (262), M Henderson-Neill, Mosside Limousin 330kg £850 (257), Colin Irvine, Carrickfergus Limousin 330kg £840 (254), S McAlister Limousin 340kg £850 (250), Seamus Lagan, Moneymore Charolais 350kg £860 (245) and S Henderson Charolais 330kg £800 (242).

351kg and over

TA Rodgers, Broughshane (2) Limousin 370kg £1080 (291), B McCroary, Broughshane Limousin 410kg £1160 (282), R McKeown, Portglenone Limousin 440kg £1230 (279), J Forsythe, Islandmagee Charolais 420kg £1150 (273), B McCroary (2) Limousin 380kg £1040 (273) and H Mulholland, Glenavy Charolais 360kg £975 (270).

Heifers 0-300kgs

J McKeever, Ahoghill Parthenais 210kg £590 (281), Colin Irvine, Carrickfergus Limousin 300kg £720 (240), Bill Thompson, Newtownards (5) Aberdeen Angus 150kg £355 (236), (2) Aberdeen Angus 180kg £420 (233).

301-350kgs

I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 340kg £1040 (305), A Abbott, Lisburn Limousin 340kg £870 (255), P McConnell, Ligoniel Limousin 330kg £820 (248), TA Rodgers, Broughshane Limousin 340kg £810 (238), Colin Irvine, Carrickfergus Charolais 320kg £760 (237), P McConnell, Limousin 330kg £780 (236), H Mulholland, Glenavy Limousin 330kg £770 (233) and P McConnell Limousin 340kg £770 (226).

351kg and over

I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 400kg £1140 (285), H McCormick, Larne Belgian Blue 380kg £950 (250), P McConnell, Ligoniel Limousin 370kg £920 (248), I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 390kg £955 (244), R McKeown, Portglenone Limousin 440kg £1070 (243), H Mulholland, Glenavy Charolais 390kg £945 (242), R McKeown Charolais 440kg £1055 (239) and I Beggs Limousin 360kg £860 (238).

Saturday, August 7, 2021: The first of the season’s breeding sheep sales at Ballymena Mart saw a heavily increased entry of 3650 sheep and reflecting the strong trade for fat lambs prices rose again in all sections. 2747 hoggets sold to average £192.14 per head an increase of £13 per head on 2020 and for 700 more sheep sold. In the ewe lamb section averages rose by £5 per head to level at £120.94 per head for 836 lambs sold – an increase of 280 on last year.

Leading prices were as follows: Hoggets – J Blackburn Clogher 1 ewe at £310, Diane Gibson Mallusk 11 S/C at £270, M Breen Tempo 12 S/C at £265, 12 at £255, V Anderson Cloughmills 12 Texel x at £250, Diane Gibson 10 S/C at £250, D Knox Kesh 12 at £245, J Graham Dundrod 12 at £245, J Currie Ballymoney 10 S/C at £245, Diane Gibson 6 S/C at £240, W Crawford Newtownstewart 14 S/C at £235, W Blackburn 14 S/C at £235, M Breen 10 S/C at £235, 12 S/C at £235, 12 S/C at £235, N Rollston Armagh 8 S/C at £235, 3 S/C at £235, P Donnelly Rathkenny 10 S/C at £230, Diane Gibson 11 S/C at £230, 11 S/C at £230. (Leading averages – M Breen 70 ave £240.14, D Gibson 113 ave £235.70, V Anderson 152 ave £213.29, P Donnelly 137 ave £204.69, N Rollston 68 ave £200.22, J Currie 100 ave £200.10). Ewe Lambs – L Anderson Kilwaughter 12 S/C at £200, 10 S/C at 170, D Anderson 8 S/C at £170, A McFarlane Dungiven 12 T/M at £160, 12 at £160, 12 at £155, C and M Mullan 12 S/M at £152, 12 at £150 and A McFarlane 12 at £148.

Monday, August 9, 2021: Another great entry of sheep in Ballymena on Monday night resulted in a great trade.

Hoggets sold to £210, ewe lambs to £150 and store lambs to £89.

Leading prices: Breeders sold to - A Ferguson, Cookstown 2 Suffolk £210, David McCabe, Muckamore 11 Suffolk £195, J McCarroll, Ballymena 10 Texel £190, David McCabe 10 Texel £186, 10 Texel £185, David McCaughan, Ballymoney 2 Suffolk £185 and David McCabe 10 Texel £184.

Ewe lambs sold to: AV Magill, Carnlough 15 Suffolk £150, 15 Suffolk £148, 15 Suffolk £146, Patrick McSparron, Cushendun 12 Suffolk £138, 12 Suffolk £124, 12 Suffolk £122, AV Magill 15 Suffolk £120 and Patrick McSparron 14 Suffolk £120.

Store lambs sold to: K Kidd, Broughshane 60 Texel £89, J Stephens, Portadown 19 Texel £88.50, WJ Henderson, Bangor 16 Texel £88.50, Sean Black, Glenarm 16 Texel £88, S Pinkerton, Nutts Corner 2 Charollais £88, Greenmount College, Glenwherry 24 Texel £86.50, J and S Bailey, Ballycastle 43 Texel £86, Brian Black, Glenarm 16 Texel £86 and Andrew Wright, Cullybackey 23 Texel £86.

Tuesday, August 10, 2021: Just under 200 store cattle penned at Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a steady trade. Bullocks sold to £765 over for a Limousin 600kg at £1365 presented by D Mulholland, Crumlin.

Heifers sold to £730 over for a Limousin 470kg at £1200 offered by G Monan, Portaferry.

Heifers 0-500kgs

G Monan, Portaferry Limousin 470kg £1200 (255), Limousin 470kg £1175 (250), Limousin 480kg £1195 (249), Limousin 450kg £1110 (246), E Mulgrew, Dromore Limousin 480kg £1155 (240), Limousin 430kg £1030 (239), E Mulgrew Limousin 500kg £1190 (238) and James Buchanan, Strabane Charolais 450kg £1070 (237).

501kg and over

E Mulgrew, Dromore Charolais 570kg £1290 (226), J and S Bailey, Ballycastle Charolais 560kg £1190 (212), RA Hill, Islandmagee Belgian Blue 550kg £1140 (207), A McCullen, Newtownabbey Charolais 520kg £1060 (203), S Hoy, Cullybackey Charolais 540kg £1100 (203), E Mulgrew Charolais 550kg £1120 (203), D Mulholland, Crumlin Hereford 630kg £1260 (200) and RA Hill, Islandmagee (2) Belgian Blue 570kg £1130 (198).

Bullocks 0-500kg

David Wilson, Carntall Limousin 420kg £1040 (247), local farmer Limousin 480kg £1170 (243), Tom Gibson, Stewartstown Limousin 450kg £1080 (240), Blonde d’Aquitaine 470kg £1120 (238), Limousin 430kg £1000 (232), James Buchanan, Strabane Charolais 460kg £1060 (230), David Wilson, Carntall Hereford 410kg £940 (229), Tom Gibson Limousin 450kg £1030 (228) and local farmer Charolais 450kg £1030 (228).

501kg and over

Colin McKee, Broughshane Limousin 520kg £1230 (236), D Mulholland, Crumlin Limousin 600kg £1365 (227), N Alexander, Gracehill Limousin 550kg £1250 (227), E Mulgrew, Dromore Aberdeen Angus 550kg £1250 (227), Limousin 580kg £1310 (225, Limousin 580kg £1290 (222), Aberdeen Angus 540kg £1200 (222) and local farmer Charolais 530kg £170 (220), Charolais 570kg £1255 (220).

Wednesday, August 11, 2021: Another great show of 2623 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a similar trade.

Fat lambs sold to 492p for a pen of 21kg Texel at £103.50 from Neil Higgins, Toomebridge and to a top per head of £113 for a pen of Charollais 29kg from T Jackson, Broughshane.

Fat ewes sold to £178.

Fat lambs (2003)

Top per kg: Neil Higgins, Toomebridge 3 Texel 21kg £103.50 (492), Ballylurgan farm, Randalstown 27 Texel 22kg £104 (472), IN McClelland, Coleraine 6 Crossbred 23kg £106 (460), R Coleman, Glarryford 17 Texel 23kg £105.50 (458), R McCurdy, Gleno 1 Texel 21kg £96 (457), N and J McKee, Larne 21 Suffolk 20kg £91 (455), B Gaston, Ballymena 7 Charollais 21kg £95 (452), Sammy Connor, Broughshane 1 Dor 16kg £72 (450), J McCollum, Carnlough 5 Texel 20.5kg £92 (448), Sam Agnew, Ballyclare 16 Texel 23kg £103 (447), Alan McNair, Ballyclare 22 Texel 23kg £103 (447), Ian Gibson, Broughshane 25 Texel 23kg £103 (447), W McVey, Carnlough 9 Texel 23kg £103 (447), James A McQuiston, Ballymoney 37 Texel 23kg £103 (447), J Knox, Broughshane 16 Texel 23kg £103 (447), A Hall, Antrim 13 Texel 21kg £94 (447) and T Duncan, Doagh 4 Texel 19kg £85 (447).

Top per head: T Jackson, Broughshane 3 Charollais 29kg £113, David Arthur, Broughshane 1 Rouge 28kg £111, Graeme Martin, Broughshane 1 Texel 25.5kg £110, Kathryn Steele, Glarryford 1 Dorset 27kg £108, Robert Workman, Kilwaughter 1 Suffolk 28kg £108, John Ferguson, Straid 8 Texel 24.kg £106, G and M McGuickan, Dunloy 15 Texel 25kg £106, Raymond Gingles, Kilwaughter 6 Crossbred 26.5kg £106, 8 Crossbred 26kg £106, WJ Steele, Coleraine 5 Texel 26.5kg £106 and IN McClelland, Coleraine 6 Crossbred 23kg £106.

Fat ewes (620)

First quality

Suffolk - £120-£151

Texel - £120-£178

Crossbred - £100-£122