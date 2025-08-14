Shortlist revealed for 2025 YFC Achiever Awards
High profile names from across the industry judged the 40 finalists across eight categories and the winners will be announced at a special awards ceremony at the National Conference Centre in Birmingham on 8 November 2025.
Tickets are now on sale for the black-tie celebration, hosted by NFYFC president John Lee OBE DL, with awards presented alongside industry judges – and an afterparty featuring DJ and saxophonist Sam Sax.
Adam Henson helped judge the Young Farmer of the Year Award this year alongside the NFU’s deputy president David Exwood and NFYFC’s vice chair Alex McMenemy.
The panel were impressed with the young people they interviewed, and Adam said: “It was a pleasure to meet the finalists of the Young Farmer of the Year Award and to hear more about their passion for British food and farming.
“They all displayed determination and resilience to succeed despite the many challenges the industry is facing, and it was reassuring to hear more about the ways they are practising and promoting farm safety too.”
The awards recognise and reward the dedication and commitment shown by young people (and those who assist YFC).
Eight award categories shine a light on the amazing work that YFC members and their supporters do throughout the year – from acts of kindness in local communities to developing rural enterprises.
Shortlisted finalists include YFC members and supporters from Brecknock, Buckinghamshire Carmarthenshire, Clwyd, Cumbria, Cornwall, County Durham, Derbyshire, East Riding of Yorkshire, Essex, Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, Hertfordshire, Kent, Lancashire, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, Montgomeryshire, Northamptonshire, Pembrokeshire, Staffordshire, Suffolk and Warwickshire, Yorkshire.
NFYFC president John Lee OBE DL said the finalists showed what could be achieved by being part of a Young Farmers’ Club.
He said: “It’s a real honour to be part of the YFC Achiever Awards 2025 and to recognise the incredible people driving this organisation forward. Meeting some of this year’s finalists has been truly inspiring – their dedication, creativity, and passion for YFC shine through in everything they do.
“These awards are a fantastic way to celebrate the individuals who give so much of their time and energy to make YFC such a vibrant and supportive community. I can’t wait to applaud their achievements in person this November. Many congratulations to all our finalists.”
The NFYFC president joined the judging panel for the Heart of YFC Award – but the final decision rests with the YFC community. Finalists in this category now face a public vote, open until 1 September 2025. The combined results of the public vote and judges’ scores will determine who takes home the title.
Alex Lancaster from Suffolk, Caryl Jones from Carmarthenshire, Stuart Brown from East Riding of Yorkshire, Joe Hilyer from Leicestershire and Meg Goring from Lancashire will be vying for votes over the next few weeks. People can vote online for who they think should win the Heart of YFC.
Tickets for the YFC Achiever Awards are now on sale for £75 and can be purchased using the following link.
The 2025 finalists:
Heart Of YFC Award
Alex Lancaster, Suffolk
Caryl Jones, Carmarthenshire
Stuart Brown, East Riding of Yorkshire
Joe Hilyer, Leicestershire
Meg Goring, Lancashire
Entrepreneur Of The Year
Harvel Daniell, Gloucestershire
Jake Fosker, Cumbria
Lewis, Carmarthenshire
Sam Smith, Buckinghamshire
Will Rowland, Warwickshire
YFC Supporter Of The Year
Sharon Jones, Clwyd
Diane Coles, County Durham
Fiona Marshall, Essex
LRSN, Lincolnshire
Rob Healy, Brecknock
Club Of The Year
Brawdyhayscastle YFC, Pembrokeshire
Heckington and Sleaford YFC, Lincolnshire
Homewood School YFC, Kent
Landrake YFC, Cornwall
Pailton & District YFC, Warwickshire
New Member Of The Year
Archie, Yorkshire
Imogen Dow, Derbyshire
Max, Northamptonshire
Oscar Eldridge, Hertfordshire
Thomas Cracknell, Suffolk
Aspiring Rural Leader Award
Alfie Lee, Staffordshire
Andrew Gregory Campeau, Derbyshire
Georgia Hunter, Cumbria
James Midgley, East Riding of Yorkshire
Tom Nichols, Leicestershire
Young Farmer Of The Year
Brad Weetman, Warwickshire
Jessica, Leicestershire
Magnus Brown, Staffordshire
Ethan Brook, Glamorgan
William Burnop, Lancashire
Community Spirit
Dyffryn Tanat YFC, Montgomeryshire
Netherseal YFC, Leicestershire
Penrith YFC, Cumbria
Wainfleet YFC, Lincolnshire
Spilsby YFC, Lincolnshire