Shortlist revealed for 2025 YFC Achiever Awards

Future leaders in farming impressed industry experts judging this year’s YFC Achiever Awards, sponsored by CFMOTO and organised by The National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs’ (NFYFC).

High profile names from across the industry judged the 40 finalists across eight categories and the winners will be announced at a special awards ceremony at the National Conference Centre in Birmingham on 8 November 2025.

Tickets are now on sale for the black-tie celebration, hosted by NFYFC president John Lee OBE DL, with awards presented alongside industry judges – and an afterparty featuring DJ and saxophonist Sam Sax.

Adam Henson helped judge the Young Farmer of the Year Award this year alongside the NFU’s deputy president David Exwood and NFYFC’s vice chair Alex McMenemy.

The panel were impressed with the young people they interviewed, and Adam said: “It was a pleasure to meet the finalists of the Young Farmer of the Year Award and to hear more about their passion for British food and farming.

“They all displayed determination and resilience to succeed despite the many challenges the industry is facing, and it was reassuring to hear more about the ways they are practising and promoting farm safety too.”

The awards recognise and reward the dedication and commitment shown by young people (and those who assist YFC).

Eight award categories shine a light on the amazing work that YFC members and their supporters do throughout the year – from acts of kindness in local communities to developing rural enterprises.

Shortlisted finalists include YFC members and supporters from Brecknock, Buckinghamshire Carmarthenshire, Clwyd, Cumbria, Cornwall, County Durham, Derbyshire, East Riding of Yorkshire, Essex, Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, Hertfordshire, Kent, Lancashire, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, Montgomeryshire, Northamptonshire, Pembrokeshire, Staffordshire, Suffolk and Warwickshire, Yorkshire.

NFYFC president John Lee OBE DL said the finalists showed what could be achieved by being part of a Young Farmers’ Club.

He said: “It’s a real honour to be part of the YFC Achiever Awards 2025 and to recognise the incredible people driving this organisation forward. Meeting some of this year’s finalists has been truly inspiring – their dedication, creativity, and passion for YFC shine through in everything they do.

“These awards are a fantastic way to celebrate the individuals who give so much of their time and energy to make YFC such a vibrant and supportive community. I can’t wait to applaud their achievements in person this November. Many congratulations to all our finalists.”

The NFYFC president joined the judging panel for the Heart of YFC Award – but the final decision rests with the YFC community. Finalists in this category now face a public vote, open until 1 September 2025. The combined results of the public vote and judges’ scores will determine who takes home the title.

Alex Lancaster from Suffolk, Caryl Jones from Carmarthenshire, Stuart Brown from East Riding of Yorkshire, Joe Hilyer from Leicestershire and Meg Goring from Lancashire will be vying for votes over the next few weeks. People can vote online for who they think should win the Heart of YFC.

Tickets for the YFC Achiever Awards are now on sale for £75 and can be purchased using the following link.

The 2025 finalists:

Heart Of YFC Award

Alex Lancaster, Suffolk

Caryl Jones, Carmarthenshire

Stuart Brown, East Riding of Yorkshire

Joe Hilyer, Leicestershire

Meg Goring, Lancashire

Entrepreneur Of The Year

Harvel Daniell, Gloucestershire

Jake Fosker, Cumbria

Lewis, Carmarthenshire

Sam Smith, Buckinghamshire

Will Rowland, Warwickshire

YFC Supporter Of The Year

Sharon Jones, Clwyd

Diane Coles, County Durham

Fiona Marshall, Essex

LRSN, Lincolnshire

Rob Healy, Brecknock

Club Of The Year

Brawdyhayscastle YFC, Pembrokeshire

Heckington and Sleaford YFC, Lincolnshire

Homewood School YFC, Kent

Landrake YFC, Cornwall

Pailton & District YFC, Warwickshire

New Member Of The Year

Archie, Yorkshire

Imogen Dow, Derbyshire

Max, Northamptonshire

Oscar Eldridge, Hertfordshire

Thomas Cracknell, Suffolk

Aspiring Rural Leader Award

Alfie Lee, Staffordshire

Andrew Gregory Campeau, Derbyshire

Georgia Hunter, Cumbria

James Midgley, East Riding of Yorkshire

Tom Nichols, Leicestershire

Young Farmer Of The Year

Brad Weetman, Warwickshire

Jessica, Leicestershire

Magnus Brown, Staffordshire

Ethan Brook, Glamorgan

William Burnop, Lancashire

Community Spirit

Dyffryn Tanat YFC, Montgomeryshire

Netherseal YFC, Leicestershire

Penrith YFC, Cumbria

Wainfleet YFC, Lincolnshire

Spilsby YFC, Lincolnshire