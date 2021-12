Show of good quality lambs at Massereene

Prices: Ballinderry Producer 6 Lambs 22.5kg at 124=551p, Whitehead Producer 25 Lambs 24kg at 130.50 =543p. Randalstown Producer 15 Lambs 22kg at 117.50 = 534p. Antrim Producer 4 Lambs 20,5kg at 108.50. = 529p, Ballygally Producer 23 Lambs 23kg at 121 = 526p. Crumlin Producer 19 Lambs 23kg at 120.50. = 524p.

Heavy Lambs: Dundrod Producer 5 Lambs 32kg at 134. Crumlin Producer 15 Lambs 27kg at 134. Dundrod Producer 20 Lambs 27kg at 132. Antrim Producer 41 Lambs 26.5kg at 130. Antrim Producer 21 Lambs 27kg at 130. Crumlin Producer 3 Lambs 29kg at 130. Dunadry Producer 3 Lambs 26kg at 130. Broughshane Producer 23 Lambs 26kg at 129. Kells Producer 24 Lambs 25.5kg at 129. Dundrod Producer 28 Lambs 25.5kg at 128.50. Lurgan Producer 16 Lambs 25kg at 128.50. Comber Producer 30 Lambs 25kg at 128.