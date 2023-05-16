Show organisers say they are “delighted” with the success of the 154th Balmoral Show.

The show ran from 10-13 May at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Lisburn, with an attendance of well over 100,000 visitors across the four days.

Northern Ireland’s largest agri-food event delivered a unique family day out, with the very best of entertainment, farming and local food on offer.

Rhonda Geary, Operations Director at the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society, commented: “The Balmoral buzz was certainly in the air throughout the four days of this year’s Balmoral Show, in partnership with Ulster Bank.

“Visitors enjoyed everything from family fun to local produce, alongside exceptional livestock and entertainment. We look forward to welcoming visitors back to the Balmoral Show next year as we celebrate the 155th Show from 15 to 18 May 2024.”

You can stream the highlights from the 2023 Balmoral Show online here.

For more information on the Balmoral Show, visit www.balmoralshow.co.uk

