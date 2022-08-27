Show societies in plea for support

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Yes, we have just enjoyed a tremendously successful show season,” he added.

“But all of the show societies came into 2022 carrying very large amounts of debt. And this must be paid.

“Everyone accepts that the Covid pandemic and the fact that all the shows could not hold events during 2020 and 2021 brought this scenario about.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Farm minister Edwin Poots committed to a £200,000 Covid support package for the local show societies and other organisations, including the Northern Ireland Ploughing Association.

“This money is desperately needed right now.”

According to the NISA chairman, the local show societies have submitted all the required documentation to DAERA, including a breakdown of all relevant costs.

Under the DAERA scheme announced by the farm minister earlier this year, a support fund of up to £10,000 per show has been established. It will be administered by DAERA.

Graham Furey again: “The show associations have followed through on what they had been asked to do. It’s time for DAERA to start issuing letters of offer as a matter of priority.

“And the clock really is ticking!”

Looking to the future Graham Furey confirmed that NISA had fully engaged with the ongoing resilience review of the local agricultural shows.

Royal Welsh Show Association chief executive Aled Rhys Jones ws appointed to undertake this work.

“The purpose of the review is to identify the ways by which DAERA can make a strategic and long term support commitment to the agricultural show sector,” Graham Furey commented.

“And NISA fully endorses this approach. However, unless DAERA acts to sort out the Covid support issue as a matter of priority, it’s very hard to see how a number of the individual show societies can ace the future with any degree of confidence.”

Graham Furey regards the Covid support package as a transition measure that will allow the shows plan for the future in a more strategic manner.

He concluded: “It is vitally important that all the show societies are included in the long term measures identified within the review carried out by Aled Rhys Jones.”

A DAERA spokesperson said: “Minister Poots recognises the important role of local agricultural shows in promoting our excellent agri-food industry and supporting rural communities. In March 2022 the Minister announced a Bounce Back Support Scheme for shows to help with new or increased costs following the Covid-19 pandemic. Officials have worked, in partnership with NISA, to develop the Scheme, with Letters of Offer issuing within the next week or so.