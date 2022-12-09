Equestrian Life

The showjumping league will recommence on Friday 9 December at 6.15pm, with the final scheduled for 16 December.

Results from 25 November:

40cm class (double clears)

Mya O’Neill and Chester; Lexi Wylie and Henry; Lola Brown and Rosie; Ella-Jane Johnston and Archie; Leah Donnelly and Bob; Cara Garrity and Maddie; Annie Burleigh and Beauty; Jessica McCarroll and Mr Punky; Ella Keys and Hunter; Jessica Wilson and Collie; Kyra Loughran and Maddie

50cms (double clears)

Elsa Blair and Bleech; Lily Sayers and Fonya; Henry Irwin and Jasper Lad; Layla Rae and Lady Bug; Ella-Jane Johnston and Archie; Jessica McCarroll and Mr Punky; Myra McCarroll and Mr Punky; Charlie McCann and Annie; Elizabeth Managh and Turbo Tilly

60cms (double clears)

Jessica Wilson and Storm; Kayla Donnelly and Chester; Lily Sayers and Fonya; Grace Kelly and Ria; Layla Rae and Lady Bug; Elsa Lee and Teddy; Lily Kelly and Peanut; Chloe Watson and Sonny; Cara Garrity and Grace; Shauna Murray and Squirrel

70cms (double clears)

Sophie Johnson and Speedy; Molly Lee and Teddy; Daragh Flynn and Ruby; Ryann McPhillips and Ellie; Lily Kelly and Peanut; Tess Wallace and Elvis; Chloe Watson and Lexus; Cara Garrity and Rosie; Tess Wallace and Mr Punky; Shauna Murray and Squirrel; Sophie Johnston and Johnnie

80cms (double clears)

Ryann McPhillips and Ellie; Tess Wallace and Elvis; Shauna Murray and Ritz; Sophie Johnston and Johnnie

90cm (double clears)

Scarlett Knox and Patrick; Amanda Magee and Spencer; Shauna Murray and Ritz

1m (double clear)

Scarlett Knox and Patrick

Competitors are reminded that the same combination rider/pony must compete in the same class for three out of the four weeks prior to the final to be eligible for prizes on 16 December.