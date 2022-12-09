Showjumping league continues at Ecclesville
Week three of Ecclesville’s showjumping league was another great success with everyone enjoying the challenge of Raymond Caldwell’s twisty courses.
The showjumping league will recommence on Friday 9 December at 6.15pm, with the final scheduled for 16 December.
Results from 25 November:
40cm class (double clears)
Mya O’Neill and Chester; Lexi Wylie and Henry; Lola Brown and Rosie; Ella-Jane Johnston and Archie; Leah Donnelly and Bob; Cara Garrity and Maddie; Annie Burleigh and Beauty; Jessica McCarroll and Mr Punky; Ella Keys and Hunter; Jessica Wilson and Collie; Kyra Loughran and Maddie
50cms (double clears)
Elsa Blair and Bleech; Lily Sayers and Fonya; Henry Irwin and Jasper Lad; Layla Rae and Lady Bug; Ella-Jane Johnston and Archie; Jessica McCarroll and Mr Punky; Myra McCarroll and Mr Punky; Charlie McCann and Annie; Elizabeth Managh and Turbo Tilly
60cms (double clears)
Jessica Wilson and Storm; Kayla Donnelly and Chester; Lily Sayers and Fonya; Grace Kelly and Ria; Layla Rae and Lady Bug; Elsa Lee and Teddy; Lily Kelly and Peanut; Chloe Watson and Sonny; Cara Garrity and Grace; Shauna Murray and Squirrel
70cms (double clears)
Sophie Johnson and Speedy; Molly Lee and Teddy; Daragh Flynn and Ruby; Ryann McPhillips and Ellie; Lily Kelly and Peanut; Tess Wallace and Elvis; Chloe Watson and Lexus; Cara Garrity and Rosie; Tess Wallace and Mr Punky; Shauna Murray and Squirrel; Sophie Johnston and Johnnie
80cms (double clears)
Ryann McPhillips and Ellie; Tess Wallace and Elvis; Shauna Murray and Ritz; Sophie Johnston and Johnnie
90cm (double clears)
Scarlett Knox and Patrick; Amanda Magee and Spencer; Shauna Murray and Ritz
1m (double clear)
Scarlett Knox and Patrick
Competitors are reminded that the same combination rider/pony must compete in the same class for three out of the four weeks prior to the final to be eligible for prizes on 16 December.
This will also be the finale of the 2022 super league.