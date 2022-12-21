There was silverware galore at TRI Interschools final and presentations which were held recently at the Meadows Equestrian Centre, Lurgan.
Check out these photographs from the final and the presentation day.
1. Olivia Stewart riding Shadow of A Star, members of the winning 85cm Novice team from Rathfriland High School
Olivia Stewart riding Shadow of A Star, members of the winning 85cm Novice team from Rathfriland High School
Photo: contributed
2. Winners of the Primary 70cm Individual class, presented by Niamh McEvoy (Pippa Moore, Annabelle Betts, Harry Hannaway, Ella Rose Sands, Megan Hannaway and Lily Murphy)
Winners of the Primary 70cm Individual class, presented by Niamh McEvoy (Pippa Moore, Annabelle Betts, Harry Hannaway, Ella Rose Sands, Megan Hannaway and Lily Murphy)
Photo: contributed
3. Winners of the Novice 85cm Individual class (Lucy Orr, Lucy Morton, Taylor McKnight, Katie Forbes, Robyn Rice and Lily Brown)
Winners of the Novice 85cm Individual class (Lucy Orr, Lucy Morton, Taylor McKnight, Katie Forbes, Robyn Rice and Lily Brown)
Photo: contributed
4. Winners of the Primary 50cm Teams class, presented by Niamh McEvoy (Tullylagan Mix Ups, Titchywee’s, St Mary’s NS Castlefinn and Dolly Mixtures)
Winners of the Primary 50cm Teams class, presented by Niamh McEvoy (Tullylagan Mix Ups, Titchywee’s, St Mary’s NS Castlefinn and Dolly Mixtures)
Photo: contributed