Simmental bulls to 2,650gns

Simmental vendor Robert Joseph Farrell, Dromore, County Tyrone, pictured in the salering at the NI clubâ€TMs sale in Ballymena Mart.

Prices peaked at 2,650gns, paid to Nigel Glasgow, Cookstown, for the first bull into the salering, Bridgewater Farm Kentucky TPI+81 SRI+90.

Sired by the Cleenagh Flasher son Samark Superman, he was bred from Cloone Hilda – joint winner of the Danske Bank reserve female of the year title in 2018. Buyer was Sylvia McFarlane from Dungiven.

Nigel Glasgow also secured a bid of 2,500gns for the December 2019 Bridgewater Farm Kasper TPI+65 SRI+69. He was sired by the Delfur Decider son Bridgewater Farm Jenson, and is out of a home-bred dam by the 2014 and 2015 Balmoral champion Dermotstown Delboy. This one came under the hammer of auctioneer Shaun Irvine, selling to Matthew Hyndman from Upperlands, Maghera.

Chris Boyd, Portglenone, pictured at the NI Simmental Clubâ€TMs sale in Ballymena.

Robert Joseph Farrell, Dromore, County Tyrone, realised 2,380gns and 2,220gns for April 2020 born bulls. Both were sired by the herd’s £7,500 Scottish-bred stock bull Newbiemains Interceptor.

A draft entry of females from Alan and Ann Kennedy’s Lurgill Herd, Ballinderry, Lisburn, peaked at 1,840gns.

Leading the line-up was the December 2019 Lurgill Kim, sired by Curaheen Apostle and bred from the Dermotstown Delboy daughter Lurgill India. This maiden heifer caught the eye of Philip Rosbotham, Dromore, Down.

Next best at 1,780gns was the in-calf heifer Lurgill Kirsty. Sired by Islavale Donald, she is out of the home-bred Omorga Murray daughter Lurgill Eva. Buyer was Sylvia McFarlane.

Keeping an eye on trade at the NI Simmental Clubâ€TMs sale in Ballymena Mart.

Averages: 5 bulls £2,505 and 4 heifers £1,822 (90% clearance)

- The NI Simmental Cattle Breeders’ Club is staging a 50th Anniversary sale at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart on Friday 22nd October.

The ‘Simmental Spectacular’ will include pedigree bulls, a selection of elite pedigree heifers, and a choice entry of cross-bred weanling heifers. Watch press and club Facebook page for further details.

Deep in concentration during the Simmental sale, hosted by JA McClelland and Sons Ltd at Ballymena.

Auctioneer Shaun Irvine in the rostrum at the NI Simmental Club sale, held at Ballymena Mart.

Conor Loane exhibited Bridgewater Farm Kentucky, sold by Nigel Glasgow, Cookstown, for a top price of 2,650gns.

Ann Kennedy, Ballinderry, with the top priced female Lurgill Kim sold for 1,840gns at Ballymena.