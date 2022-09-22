Simmental cow with twin bull calves sell for £2160 at Enniskillen
Trade held firm for over 800 cattle.
Heavy weight steers to 246ppk for a 622kg Charolais at £1750 and 263ppk for a 618kg Aberdeen Angus at £1630.
Light weights to 313ppk for a 322kg Charolais at £1010.
Bullocks
Most Popular
Enniskillen producer 556kg Limousin at £1330, 540kg Limousin at £1290. Rosslea producer 550kg Hereford at £1300, 536kg Hereford at £1170. Garrison producer 472kg Charolais at £1330, 406kg at £1160, 486kg Charolais at £1300. Enniskillen producer 572kg Charolais at £1540, 584kg Charolais at £1430, 516kg Charolais at £1380, 550kg Charolais at £1450, 484kg Charolais at £1320, 542kg Charolais at £1470, 542kg Charolais at £1550. Dungannon producer 558kg Charolais at £1410, 488kg Charolais at £1280, 558kg Charolais at £1310, 512kg Limousin at £1340. Derrylin producer 460kg Limousin at £1520, 548kg Charolais at £1500, 566kg Charolais at £1520. Newtownbutler producer 492kg Limousin at £1280, 462kg Charolais at £1260, 504kg Charolais at £1400, 560kg Charolais at £1380, 502kg Charolais at £1340, 478kg Charolais at £1340, 548kg Charolais at £1550. Fivemiletown producer 572kg Limousin at £1510, 514kg Limousin at £1320, 546kg Charolais at £1340. Lack producer 662kg Charolais at £1750. Killadeas producer 676kg Aberdeen Angus at £1650, 618kg Aberdeen Angus at £1630, 678kg Aberdeen Angus at £1670. Derrygonnelly producer 516kg Charolais at £1550, 594kg Charolais at £1490, 542kg Charolais at £1530. Castlederg producer 450kg Charolais at £1220. Castlederg producer 428kg Simmental at £1030, 382kg Charolais at £1180, 414kg Aberdeen Angus at £1120.
Weanlings
In the weanling ring bullocks sold from £720 to £1290 for a Limousin 467kg, heifers sold from £650 to £1240 for a Charolais 482kg.
Ruling prices: Dromore producer 467kg Limousin bull at £1290, 416kg Limousin bull at £1180, 455kg LI heifer at £1040, 443kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £1220, 402kg Limousin bull at £1150. Belleek producer 304kg Charolais steer at £1010, 434kg Simmental steer at £1060, 359kg Charolais heifer at £950, 319kg Charolais bull at £1080. Irvinestown producer 363kg Charolais heifer at £960, 412kg Charolais heifer at £980, 432kg Charolais heifer at £1090. Garrison producer 352kg Limousin bull at £980, 309kg Limousin bull at £890, 302kg Limousin bull at £910. Belcoo producer 345kg Charolais steer at £1060, 395kg Charolais heifer at £1000, 365kg Charolais steer at £1090. Kesh producer 306kg Limousin bull at £990, 315kg Charolais bull at £1020, 317kg Limousin bull at £950. Enniskillen producer 309kg Charolais steer at £1120, 269kg Charolais heifer at £790, 324kg Charolais steer at £960, 355kg Limousin steer at £1010, 355kg Limousin steer at £1010, 221kg Charolais bull at £810. Lisnaskea producer 254kg Hereford heifer at £490, 292kg Hereford heifer at £490. Fintona producer 257kg Charolais heifer at £730, 208kg Charolais heifer at £660, 266kg Charolais heifer at £780. Springfield producer 361kg Charolais heifer at £1050, 321kg Charolais heifer at £900, 340kg Limousin bull at £1060, 267kg Charolais heifer at £750. Rosslea producer 274kg Charolais heifer at £720, 254kg Blonde d’Aquitaine bull at £720, 337kg Charolais bull at £1100. Kesh producer 250kg Charolais heifer at £760, 241kg Charolais heifer at £710. Lisnaskea producer 418kg Limousin bull at £1240, 418kg Limousin bull at £1190, 366kg Irish Moile bull at £980. Enniskillen producer 418kg Simmental heifer at £980, 410kg Limousin bull at £1200, 466kg Charolais steer at £1350. Tempo producer 390kg Charolais steer at £1120, 350kg Charolais steer at £900. Belleek producer 352kg Charolais bull at £950, 380kg Charolais bull at £970, 339kg Charolais heifer at £810. Newtownstewart producer 438kg Charolais bull at £1020, 369kg Limousin steer at £90, 307kg Limousin heifer at £770, 372kg Charolais heifer at £890. Enniskillen producer 262kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £960, 319kg Irish Moile heifer at £740. Monea producer 345kg Charolais steer at £1090, 362kg Limousin steer at £1080. Derrylin producer 317kg Charolais bull at £990, 324kg Charolais heifer at £870, 316kg Limousin bull at £980.
Calves
Beef bred bull calves sold from at £220 to at £570 for a Charolais and heifer to at £450 for a Charolais.
Bellanaleck producer Charolais bull at £570. Lisnaskea producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £255. Tempo producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £340. Belleek producer Hereford bull at £360. Tempo producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £280. Omagh producer Charolais heifer at £450, Hereford bull at £380. Irvinestown producer Hereford heifer at £270, Limousin bull at £485.
Suckler cows
Suckler cows sold from at £1250 to a top of at £2160 for a Simmental cow with Hereford twin Limousin bull calves at foot.
Castlederg producer Simmental cow with twin bull calves at £2160. Rosslea producer Simmental cow with Charolais heifer at £2100. Enniskillen producer Simmental cow with Charolais heifer at £1690, Hereford cow with Charolais heifer at £1740. Derrygonnelly producer Limousin cow with Charolais heifer at £1600.
Heifers
Beef lots sold to 276ppk paid for a 606kg Charolais at £1670, light weights sold from 220-270ppk paid for a 450kg Charolais at £1220.
Rosslea producer Charolais 600kg at £1670. Springfield producer Charolais 580kg at £1500, Charolais 600kg at £1480, Charolais 540kg at £1430, Charolais 530kg Charolais at £1330. Ballinamallard producer Charolais 590kg at £1470. Lack producer Charolais 590kg at £1450. Newtownbutler producer Charolais 600kg at £1470. Belcoo producer Charolais 580kg at £1440. Omagh producer Charolais 550kg at £1440, Charolais 560kg at £1410, Charolais 500kg at £1260. Eniskillen producer Charolais 610kg at £1490, Charolais 540kg at £1420.
Fat cows
Keady producer Charolais 902kg at £1760, Charolais 746kg at £1480. Kesh producer Charolais 866kg at £1710. Florencecourt producer Limousin 680kg at £1570, Limousin 774kg at £1540, 716kg Charolais at £1500. Roscor producer Charolais bull 1126kg at £2080. Derrygonnelly producer Charolais bull 1046kg at £1890.