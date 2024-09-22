Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There was a strong demand for Simmental females with prices reaching a ceiling of 8,000gns and six lots selling for export to GB and ROI at the fourth joint production sale from the noted Ballinalare Farm and Ranfurly herds.

The sale took place at Rathfriland Farmers’ Co-op and attracted strong interest from breeders throughout the UK and Ireland.

Star of the catalogue was the multi-award-winning show heifer Ballinalare Farm Nikita, a February 2022 Saltire Impressive daughter bred from Ballinalare Farm Ilyssa. She has enjoyed overwhelming success in the showring, winning Balmoral Show and National Show supreme champion two years in succession, as well as a number of interbreed honours. Bidding reached 10,000gns which fell short of the Wilson family’s expectations and she returned home unsold.

Leading the sale at 8,000gns was the much-admired show heifer Ranfurly Weikel 52nd from David and Jonny Hazelton’s 20-cow herd at Dungannon, County Tyrone. This fifteen-month-old heifer was sired by the home-bred Auchorachan ACDC son, Ranfurly Limelight – reserve intermediate champion at Stirling in October 2022 and sold for 16,000gns. Her dam Ranfurly Weikel 18th is by Raceview King and was female and reserve supreme champion at the NI Simmental Club’s National Show in 2019.

Ranfurly Weikel 52nd is bred from three generations of EX cows. She was junior champion at the Four Breeds Calf Show in 2023; reserve junior champion at Balmoral in May 2024 and a first prize winner at the National Show, held in Antrim. This heifer came under the hammer of guest auctioneer David Lowry, selling to John Warnock’s Templefyn Herd based at Carrowdore in County Down.

Two heifers shared the day’s second highest bid of 6,000gns. First to sell was the January 2022 born in-calf heifer Ranfurly Weikel 47th. Sired by Samark Superman, she was bred from the Raceview King daughter, Ranfurly Weikel 33rd VG87 – a maternal sister to Auchorachan ACDC and the 15,000gns Ranfurly Formula One - supreme champion at Stirling in October 2015. In-calf to Clonagh Tiger Gallant and due in February 2025, she sold to the Bowhill Herd owned by David Smith and Rachael Reid from Low Bowhill Farm, Newmiln, Ayrshire.

Also selling at 6,000gns was the November 2022 born Ranfurly Stella 15th ET, a Woodhall Ferrari daughter, bred from Raceview Fancywinty 652 ET EX93. She sold to pedigree breeder John Byrne from Ballinaskeagh, Banbridge.

Her full sister, Ranfurly Stella 16 ET, born in February 2023, sold to James Mullan’s Carrowcladagh Herd in Garvagh for 5,200gns.

These ET heifers are maternal sisters Ranfurly Stella 12th who was reserve supreme champion at Balmoral Show in 2022; and Ranfurly Stella 13th sold at the Next Gen sale in Carlisle for 5,000gns. Maternal brothers, Ranfurly Jackpot sold at Stirling in February 2020 for 9,000gns; while her full ET brother Ranfurly Nunez sold privately to the Fairhurst Herd.

The April 2023 heifer Ranfurly Weikel 51 attracted a bid of 5,000gns, selling to John Moore’s Omorga Herd at Beragh, County Tyrone. She was sired by the Team Celtic son, Ranfurly Masterpiece – sold at Stirling last year for 6,200gns. Her dam is the Raceview King daughter, Ranfurly Weikel 23rd VG86, reserve female champion at the 2019 National Show.

Leading Joe Wilson’s Ballinalare Farm line-up at 4,900gns was the January 2023 born Ballinalare Farm Polly. Sired by the Carnkern Titan son, Curaheen Wakeman, she is out of Ballinalare Farm Ladybird, who is a daughter of the herd’s 10,000gns stock bull Denizes Fantastic. Buyers were Messrs P and R Murtagh from Newry.

Next best at 4,600gns and also selling to John Byrne from Banbridge, was the April 2023 Ranfurly Beauty 18th. This one is by the Team Celtic son, Ranfurly Klinker – sold privately to the Boyerstown in ROI and widely available through AI. Her dam, Ranfurly Beauty 10th EX90, is a Samark Superman daughter bred from Ranfurly Beauty 8th ET.

The October 2022 Ranfurly Kleeb 47th sold for 4,300gns to the Dodd family, William, Jane, Jamie and Lewis, for their Craigy Herd at Saintfield. Sired by Curaheen Bandit, she is bred from the Whitemire King Kong daughter, Ranfurly Kleeb 32nd EX92 – who will be twelve-years-old in November and has reared 12 calves, including three sets of twins.

Next best at 4,200gns was Ranfurly Weikel 50th, a March 2023 Ranfurly Limelight daughter, bred from Ranfurly Weikel 33rd VG87. She sold for export to online bidder Simon Powell, owner of the Burlane Herd based at Shrewsbury in Shropshire.

Also selling at 4,200gns was Joe Wilson’s Ballinalare Farm Paris ET. Born in November 2023, she is by Kilbride Farm Bantry and bred from Ballinalare Farm Evita – a daughter of the 20,000gns Perth champion, Auchorachan Wizard. This heifer is a full sister to the 28,000gns Stirling supreme champion and NI-record price bull Ballinalare Farm Masterpiece. Buyers were David Smith and Rachael Reid for their Bowhill Herd.

Pat Kelly, and son Frank, from the Ashland Herd in Tempo, County Fermanagh, paid 4,100gns to secure the eight-month-old Ranfurly Weikel 53rd ET. Sired by Salisbury Challenger, she is bred from the noted South Park King Kong Weikel 2nd EX93.

Next best at 4,000gns was Ballinalare Farm Princess, a February 2023 born heifer by the 11,000 Euro Roscommon junior champion, Bighill Magic. She was the first daughter to be offered for sale from the 11,500 Euros Lissadell Krystal Special. Buyers were Kieran and Delia Fitzpatrick, owners of the Birtrees Herd based at Rathfriland, County Down.

The Ranfurly Herd offered two seventeen-month-old bulls for sale. First into the ring was Ranfurly Principal who won a number of championship awards during the show season, including the interbreed beef honours at Clogher Show. This one is by Ranfurly Limelight and bred from the Raceview King daughter, Ranfurly Weikel 13th EX90. He failed to meet his reserve and is destined for Stirling in October.

The home-bred Ranfurly Limelight was also behind the breeding of Ranfurly Powerhouse who came under the hammer at 4,000gns, selling to Cameron and Rachel Jackson for their Future Livestock Herd at Galston in Ayrshire.

Averages: Ballinalare Farm: 2 heifers with calf at foot £3,412 and 19 in-calf and maiden heifers £2,990. Ranfurly: 2 in-calf heifers £4,515 and 12 maiden heifers £4,646.