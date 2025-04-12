Simmental finish test at Loughgall as big sale of top cattle approaches (1988)

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A team of 12 Simmental bulls, born in March 1987, had completed tests at the Beef Performance Testing Station, Loughgall, Co Armagh, during this week in 1988, reported Farming Life.

During their test period, which had commenced in October 1987, all bulls were subjected to a standard system of feeding and management.

At the end of the test period, growth rates and food converting abilities of the bulls were combined to give a total performance points for each bull.

On the final day of test, all bulls were assessed for conformation, locomotion and physical soundess by the Department of Agricultures livestock officers, John Herron and John McGaughey.

Robert Overend, left, of Bellaghy receives the PPDC Cup – for the best Red Star boar – from UFU president John Warden boar at the spring show and sale of pigs which was held Balmoral in March 1991, also in the picture is Jack Collins, one of the judges. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

The top bull on performance was Slievenagh Topper, owned by Robin Boyd, of Ahoghill.

This bull, the youngest on test, had the top 400-day weight for the group of 698kg. He was sired by Corrick Rufus.

Second equal on performance was Oakland Trojan, a Ballyholey Matador son, bred by Bertie Watterson, of Magherafelt.

Trojan stood top of the conformation line-up and was the only bull in this test group to be awarded Elite status.

Andrew and John Overend, pictured at the start of March 1991, with the champion Landrace at the spring show and sale of pigs which was held Balmoral. The animal was exhibited by Robert Overend of Bellaghy. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

Tying for second place on performance was Burndennett Tonto, an MMB Halo son owned by John Henderson, of Strabane.

Fourth on performance and a close second on conformation - and with the best food conversion figure - was Ashfield Tim, owned, by James Moore, of Ballygowan.

A station spokesman said that this team, which had started test rather slowly, finished very strongly and, in fact, produce an above average overall result with food conversion, 400-day weights and performance points all better than average.

They said: “Without doubt, the top bulls in this group will attract keen bidding at the sale planned for Tuesday (April 19) at the station. .

Pictured in March 1991 at the spring show and sale of pigs which was held Balmoral is William Gabbie from Crossgar, with the reserve champion Large White. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

“We would expect the rest of the bulls - some of which are a trifle immature at present - should, by sale time, have developed into good quality crossing sires suitable for both dairy and suckler herds.”

Further teams of bulls finished the test that week were also to be included in the sale.

Details of all bulls included in the sale are available from the station and from the auctioneers, Automart, Portadown.

Farming Life reported that around 100 bulls were to come under the hammer at the big sale.

Pictured in March 1991 at the spring show and sale of pigs which was held Balmoral is Robin Todd of Banbridge, who is seen receiving the champion bacon carcase from Lyle Rea, agricultural manager, RUAS. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

It noted: “They range in age from 12-18 months and all major beef breeds are represented.

“About half the total number are Simmental; the rest are Limousin, Charolais, Blonde d'Aquitaine, Aberdeen Angus, Hereford, and a single Romagnola.”

A spokesman for the upcoming sale told Farming Life: “Seldom has such a high class bull sale been held in Northern Ireland. All the young bulls are pre-selected prior to going on test and, during the test period, are all subjected to a common high standard of feeding and management.

“A wide range of types and styles of bulls will be offered for sale, all of them with a full range of performance figures and physical measurements.

“Large numbers of performance-tested bulls have gone into commercial dairy and suckler herds and have proved their value over the past few years.

“A number of these bulls from commercial herds are currently on offer in the Northern Ireland Al Service.

“In addition, over the last few years, a number of bulls tested at the station have gone direct to Al centres further afield.”

Plough awards handed over at ceremony: The Ulster Traction Engine and the Toomebridge Horse Ploughing Society had held a joint prize distribution during this week in 1988 at Randalstown.

The awards were presented by Mrs Doreen Watt.

Mr Houston Reid thanked the Bell Brothers for providing the ground for the match, the competitors who took part and all who had contributed to the society.

Special thanks were expressed to the judges including, B Mallon, J Burnside, J C O'Boyle, J Sloan, J Gillan, and W Carson.