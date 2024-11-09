The Northern Ireland Simmental Breeders Club enjoyed a successful night at their autumn club sale which was held in Swatragh Livestock Market on Friday 25 October.

The sale was very kindly sponsored by Northern Counties Co Operative Enterprises. The pre-sale show judging was in the capable hands of Connor Loane from Cookstown.

Sale leader and Overall Champion went to Corrick Patriot from Cecil McIlwaine Netownstewart, Co Tyrone, of the noted Corrick herd, selling for 5,500gns to Patrick Fitzsimmons.

This bull was bred by AI sire Curaheen Drifter sold for 18,500 euro back in 2013. It was judged by Neil McIlwaine in Roscommon on that occasion and placed as his Senior Champion selling to the Overhill house herd.

Reserve Champion , Wellbray Papa, £5,400, pictured with David McElmurray and judge Connor Loane. (Pic: William McElroy)

Patriots dam, Corrick Cherry, a 2011 born cow that is going strong and proving the longevity of the Simental breed, is a daughter of Hillcrest King.

Connor Loane described his Male Champion as a an “excellent representation of the Simmental breed, exhibiting excellent conformation, power and a strong breed character. His balance build and impressive presence made him my Champion”.

Coming close behind was the Reserve Male Champion at 5,400gns in the form of Wellbray Papa + 11 for milk and an eye muscle of + 5.1, from the Wellbray herd of David McElmurray, Pomeroy, Co Tyrone.

Papa was sired by AI sire, Ranfurly Klinker, a private purchase from the Ranfurly herd to the Boyerstown herd in Southern Ireland, and bred out of Wellbray Indora a Kilbride Farm Dragoon daughter who won her class as a calf back in 2017 at the pedigree calf fair held at the Kings Hall Belfast.

Reserve Female Champion, Drumacritten Juniper, £3,800. (Pic: William McElroy)

Purchasing Wellbray Papa was Sean McAlister.

Commenting on the Reserve Male Champion, judge Connor said: “The Reserve Champion had well rounded physique and strong presence who made him a worthy contender alongside the Champion. This bull oozed power and had the quality to produce excellent offspring.”

Eamon McCloskey, Kilrea, sold Drumagarner Peter at 3,400gns to commercial suckler farmer Ian Brown.

This July 23 born bull was sired by well known AI sire, Dermotsown Delboy, previous stock bull for Leslie and Christopher Weatherup, Ballyclare, and Balmoral show champion in 2014 and 2015 for the Lisglass herd.

Female Champion, Knockreagh Princess, £4,100. (Pic: William McElroy)

Drumagarner Peter’s dam is a Team Celtic dam, Drumagarner Shannon. An 80% clearance rate was seen for the bulls sold on the night with an average of £3,675.

Co Down breeders Val and Conrad Fegan made the long trip from Rostrevor and claimed the Female Champion title with Knockreagh Princess, a direct daughter of Omorga Dorcas.

Princess is a full sister to the 10,000gns Knockreagh Kilroy going back to the prolific brood cow Cleenagh Daffodil, she boosted a + 9 for milk and was knocked down to Brain Dooher at 4,100gns for his Shacon pedigree herd.

The Reserve Female Champion was awarded to the Nelson family, Rosslea, Co Fermanagh, for Drumacritten Juniper, a Auchorachan Hercules daughter.

Overall and Male Champion, Corrick Patriot, £5,500 gns with Neil McIlwaine and judge Connor Loane. (Pic: William McElroy)

Juniper is out of homebred dam Drumacritten Gaby a 2015 born Omorga Volvo daughter. The hammer fell for Juniper at 3,800gns to William Johnston, Co Fermanagh, to start his new pedigree Simmental herd as a foundation female.

The sale saw a great demand for Simmental females with haltered females achieving a 100% clearance rate and sold to average £3,439.

The three draft consignments from the Wellbray herd from David McElmurray, Nevin Smith, Edenbann herd and the Drumsamney herd of Jonathan Henderson saw a 92% clearance rate with the top price being achieved for lot 50, Drumsamney Snowdrops Penny, a sweet maiden heifer knocked down at 2,300gns to William Hopes.

The Northern Ireland Simmental Cattle Breeders Club would, once again, like to thank their sale sponsor, judge and Swatragh Livestock Market for hosting this event and to all bidders and purchasers on the night.

They hope that the stock sold go on to do well for their new owners.

The next NI Simmental sale will take place on Friday 21 March 2025 at Dungannon Livestock Market. Keep an eye out for more information on the lead up to this sale.