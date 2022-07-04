Six arrests after searches in Co Armagh

Commander for Newry, Mourne & Down, Superintendent Norman Haslett said: “At around 1.30pm on Sunday afternoon, the police helicopter observed a suspicious vehicle, a white BMW X5, in the Newry area and followed it to Camlough where officers on the ground were tasked to intercept it. At Camlough, the occupants of the BMW were observed to carry out a suspected drug deal with the driver of a blue Renault Megane before both vehicles left the area. The Megane made its way to an address in Bessbrook and the BMW drove towards Markethill. Both vehicles were subsequently intercepted with the occupants of the cars arrested.

“Searches were conducted at a number of locations, including the house in Bessbrook, with further arrests being made there. Suspected diazepam, cannabis and ecstasy were recovered along with £100,000 in cash, suspected firearms and quantities of tobacco and cigarettes.

“Two women aged 31 and 59, and four men aged 28, 30, 41 and 45 currently remain in custody assisting officers with their enquiries.”

