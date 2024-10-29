Heading the trade at 3,200gns was a classy ewe lamb from Graham Foster’s Springhill flock, Newtownstewart.

This daughter of the 24,000gns Boyo Bravemansgame out of a 2,500gns Oakchurch ewe was knocked down to David Anderson from Bushmills for his Ballyhunsley flock.

Messrs A & P Crawford from Augher topped the shearling section at 2,100gns with a Dunroe ewe sired by Ballynoe House Action Man. She was sold carrying twins to Erenagh Best Bet to Richard Powell from Armagh, who also took another from the same pen at 1,600gns.

The Springhill flock was also in the money with their pen of shearling ewes; topping at 2,000gns for a Springhill Aston Martin ewe scanned with twins to Bravemansgame. Looking forward to her lambs is the buyer, Josh Hamilton from Castlederg.

The Malcomson family of Kenny, Sheila and Geoffrey had a strong pen of 10 yearlings forward, all sired by Ballyhibben Wingman and first in the ring for them made 1,800gns to Philip Crothers for his newly formed flock in Ballyclare, Co Antrim.

Also with a quality entry of shearlings was Glen Baird from Amagh; he achieved 1,600gns twice from his Aghavilly pen. First off was a Loanhead Virgil Van Dijk daughter in lamb to their top stock tup Belvedere. Securing this one and another Van Dijk daughter at 1,500gns was W M Donaghy from Ballymena. Roger Ryan from Lisnaskea paid 1,600gns for the only chance on the day of lambs by the Baird’s show winning ram this year, Aghavilly Albert out of a Botera Wesley ewe.

In the ewe lamb section the Springhill flock of Graham Foster dominated the trade with their 10 lambs all sired by Boyo Bravemansgame; finishing the day on an average of £1,490. Purchaser of the second top in the pen at 2,200gns was Malcolm McMeel from Co Monaghan.

David Anderson’s pen of ewe lambs from his Ballyhunsley flock had a good day with 3 four figure prices; at 1,200gns was a Logie Durno Untouchable daughter selling to Robert Tindall, Wetherby. At 1,100gns was David’s pick of the pen which sold to Michael Brolly Co Donegal. At the same money was a Gwyndy Whizz Kid lamb crossing the water to J P Graham & Son, Wigton in Scotland.

Other notable prices:

Norman McMordie, Riverdale Flock - 1050, 1000, 1000gns

David Mawhinney, Rockvilla Flock - 1100, 1000gns

William McAllister, Artnaguillion Flock - 1050, 1050, 1020, 1000gns

Rachel, Ellie and Amy Moore, Lisrodden Flock - 1000gns

Averages: Shearling Ewes £944.67 for 64 sold; Ewe lambs £887.54 for 36 sold.

Auctioneers: Dungannon Farmers Mart

n Monday 4 November will conclude the sale calendar for the NI Charollais Sheep Society with their female sale in Ballymena Mart at 6pm.There will be an entry of five in lamb shearling ewes and nine ewe lambs.

