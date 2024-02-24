Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In keeping with tradition, Aldyth Roulston, the event manager, ensured it was all about the children and indeed it was, with an array of over 500 awards plus 126 perpetual cups, making it bigger and better than ever.

The SJI Ulster Region Pony Committee took this opportunity to thank their lead sponsor, TRI Equestrian, for the generous support and were delighted to welcome Gareth McCombe and his wife Sarah to the festivities and have Gareth present the cups and trophies to the winners of the very popular Spring and Autumn Pony tours.

Also on hand to help with the presentations were Bree Rutledge (Horse & Field) and Ulster Region stalwarts Andrew Thompson, Aldyth Roulston, Des McFadden, James Kernan and Derek Reid.

Bree Rutledge presented the Balmoral Under 10s winner Chloe Clarke and all qualified participants with their awards. (Pic: SJI Ulster Region)

The festivities started with a lively parade of the young athletes into the function to the sound of Stand up for the Champions and it was that energy that was sustained throughout the evening that led to a memorable evening.

Andrew Thompson worked hard all night to keep the proceedings moving to allow time for an incredible auction with some magnificent items coming under the gavel.

Thanks go to the eagled eyed auctioneer Tony Morning and his spotters for a terrific job, with a record amount of just under £16 000 raised.

The auction was followed by the very popular raffle with a plethora of prizes for practically every child at the event.

Retiring riders. (Pic: SJI Ulster Region)

It is a testament to the support of the showjumping community that such an array of auction and raffle items were donated and the committee would like to thank everyone who generously contributed.

Presentations were made to all levels of athletes, with Cooper McManus receiving the TRI Spring Tour 50cm cup and the final presentations being made to 19 retiring riders who received beautiful Tipperary glassware.

Special mention was made, and a beautiful memento given, to those athletes who competed in teams at the Home Pony Internationals and at International Level in teams and individually.

After a popular online voting procedure the Show of the Year was awarded to The Northern Indoor Pony Championships (Eglinton) and the winning pony venue went to Castle Irvine, Necarne.