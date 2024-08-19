Slim Chickens American-style restaurant is coming to Sprucefield shopping centre, Lisburn, in October.

SLIM Chickens, an American restaurant known for its fresh cooked-to-order buttermilk-marinated chicken, and Southern hospitality, is making its grand debut in Sprucefield Retail Park, Lisburn, in October.

It will feature a drive-thru, making it easier than ever to indulge in your favourite chicken tenders, sandwiches, crispy wings, and more, without even leaving your car.

Located within the 9,800 sq ft of prime space in the £20 million expansion of Sprucefield Retail Park, the new restaurant will join other exciting additions, including new retail units and a hotel.

“At Slim Chickens, we’re all about delivering that Southern charm alongside our fresh, cooked-to-order chicken. We can’t wait to bring this experience to Sprucefield,” said Ben Blore, Head of Operations at Slim Chickens.

“I want to give a huge shout-out to our amazing team, who are working tirelessly to make this opening a reality. Their dedication is what allows us to serve up the best experience to our guests, every single time.”

To celebrate the milestone, Slim Chickens is rolling out something special for its fans.

Golden Tickets will be handed out in-store, giving customers the chance to win a variety of exciting prizes, with the ultimate reward being free Slims for a year.

The first 5,000 customers will receive a scratch card (Golden Ticket) with every order, each one guaranteed to reveal a special

discount or free food, and one lucky guest will walk away with free Slims for a year.

From signature tenders and wraps to loaded fries and milkshakes, Slim Chickens offers something for everyone. The menu boasts 13 handmade dipping sauces, like garlic parmesan, honey BBQ, and Slim’s signature sauce, that are the perfect complement to the

restaurant’s crispy, flavourful chicken.

And with plant-based options on the menu, there’s no need for anyone to miss out on the fun.

For those who can’t make it to the restaurant, Slim Chickens will also be available on all major delivery platforms, bringing their mouth-watering dishes straight to your door.

With its vibrant, family-friendly atmosphere and commitment to quality, Slim Chickens is set to become a must-visit spot. Whether you’re dining in, taking out, or cruising through the drive-thru, Slim Chickens at Sprucefield promises to deliver a taste of the South that’s worth

crossing the road for.

Slim Chickens’ American-style eatery is managed by the BRG group, one of the UK’s leading restaurant companies, which also includes Carl’s Jr, Gourmet Burger Kitchen (GBK), Carluccio’s, Caffe Carluccio’s, Giraffe, Wondertree, Ed’s Easy Diner, Cinnamon Collection

and FishWorks.

The group has firmly positioned itself as a leader in unlocking the potential of brands throughout the United Kingdom.

The company has achieved this by leveraging its extensive expertise and innovative strategies to enhance brand visibility, drive consumer engagement, and foster sustainable growth.

Through a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics and a commitment to excellence, BRG has become a trusted partner for businesses seeking to elevate their brand presence and achieve significant market impact.