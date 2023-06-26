SlurryKat announces major investment as it marks 15 years in business
SlurryKat is a leading agricultural manufacturing business producing a range of slurry handling and spreading equipment.
Operating since 2008, when it was founded by CEO Garth Cairns,
Advertisement
Advertisement
the firm has grown extensively, with sales increasing 40-fold since inception, and the workforce growing from a team of two, to over 80.
Through extensive research and development and sustained investment in the manufacturing process, the firm has designed innovative solutions for precise slurry distribution systems, as well other agricultural equipment and developing products for the waste and biogas industry.
SlurryKat’s manufacturing facility, set on a 52-acre site in Waringstown, has seen major expansion over the past decade.
Initially starting in a small workshop which saw the first development of alternative slurry spreading technologies, to a 120,000 ft2 production facility.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The latest investment includes a 1,000 m2 research and development facility, understood to be the first of its kind globally, and represents a multi-million investment to support the company’s ongoing development and growth into the years ahead. Part of the advanced facility will allow the firm to test equipment with different pressures and flow rates in their bid to continually develop and refine the performance of new and existing products for the global slurry market.
The firm has opened a team hub for staff as part of the investment which includes a canteen, shower facilities and a commercial grade kitchen, as part of its ongoing commitment to improving the wellbeing of members of staff.
The firm’s success over the years has been underpinned by a global sales network to include Norway, Iceland, Chile and New Zealand, with exports to over 25 countries representing 70% of sales.
Marking the anniversary of the company Garth Cairns said: “I’m immensely proud of our achievements over the past fifteen years. Slurry plays a big part in the agriculture industry across the UK, Ireland and beyond. We wanted to build equipment that could overcome the different challenges we see in different markets across the world, and over the years our team has been working tirelessly to evolve and develop our machinery to be as efficient as possible for our customers.”