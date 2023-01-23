Small numbers of cattle at Newtownstewart Mart due to unfavourable weather conditions
Due to the unfavourable weather conditions both cattle and sheep sales were very small.
By Darryl Armitage
Cattle sales
Fat cows: A Moore Ardstraw 760kgs £224, 875kgs £220.
Bullock prices: A Moore Ardstraw 380kgs £1260 ( 332ppk) 465kgs £1285, 390kgs £1250, 385kgs £1180, 405kgs £835, 290kgs £805. A B Beattie Newtownstewart 620kgs £1380 and £1330, 570kgs £1275.
Heifer prices: D S Allison Newtownstewart 440kgs £1180 and £1135, 390kgs £1110, 450kgs £1100, 405kgs £1045, 385kgs £965, 335kg £860, 310kgs £790; A McKelvey Castlederg 375kgs £865, 365kgs £750 and S Managh Omagh 330kgs £790, 285kgs £715 and £710, 290kgs £705.
Sheep prices: S Allison 26.50kgs £120; 21kgs £100 and K Kelly 24kgs £116.