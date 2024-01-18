Smaller food companies bid to boost local business at major Belfast showcase

MANY of Northern Ireland smallest food and drink processors will have an opportunity to impress local retailers at a major showcase in Belfast. The important event will also include major food wholesalers.

Dozens of smaller food and drink companies will have an opportunity to bid for business with Northern Ireland’s leading retailers and wholesalers. SAM BUTLER looks at the upcoming Supplier Showcase in Belfast.

They have signed up for the event being organised by Retail NI, the body representing the independent retail and wholesale sector here, which was delighted to announce the return of its Supplier Showcase event. The planned showcase is the second annual event developed by the organisation.

Sponsored by key partners Biopax Limited and Bobby’s Foods, both based in Belfast, the showcase is scheduled to take place on February 27 at the award-winning Titanic Belfast complex.

Retail NI Unveils Second Annual Supplier Showcase Event Celebrating Local Producers and Manufacturers: Supported by key partners Biopax Limited and Bobby’s Foods, the event is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 27 February 2024, from 3-6 pm at Titanic Belfast. This year's showcase will feature over 50 exhibits, allowing attendees to explore a diverse range of products and services from local suppliers. Left: David Agnew, Bobby’s Foods; Colin Maxwell, nijobfinder; Glyn Roberts, chief executive, Retail NI and Liam O’Connor, sales and marketing director, Biopax

It has been designed to be an opportunity “for players in the retail and wholesale sectors to network with suppliers and promote and celebrate the huge contribution local producers and manufacturers make to the wider economy”, according to Glyn Roberts, Retail NI chief executive, the driving force behind the event.

Retail NI is Northern Ireland’s only locally-based retail and wholesale business organisation which provides professional advice and gives a voice to the independent sector at the NI Assembly and Parliament at Westminster.

"Our Supplier Showcase is back, and it's bigger and better than ever. We're proud to have the support of Biopax Limited – the newest and most progressive green packaging company in Europe – and Bobby’s Foods, key partners who share our commitment to promoting and celebrating the remarkable contributions of local producers and manufacturers in Northern Ireland.

"We want everyone to save the date for this exceptional event that celebrates the vibrancy and diversity of our local business community. It's an opportunity to connect, discover, and support the incredible talent that drives our economy, adds Glynn.

Geri Martin of Chocolate Manor in Castlerock is keen to boost contacts with retailers for her successful chocolates.

Liam O’Connor, sales and marketing director of Biopax, continues: "We are privileged to be a key partner for Retail NI's Supplier Showcase. This event provides an invaluable platform for local businesses to showcase their products and services, and we are thrilled to contribute to the growth and success of the Northern Ireland business community.”

Recently established Biopax is a printed carton and labels manufacturer based in Belfast with unfettered access to both Great Britain and Republic of Ireland and European markets. It’s global supply chain partnerships stretch from North America to China, India and Australia and New Zealand.

Investments in R&D and innovation differentiate Biopax from competitors as it aims to agitate for sustainable change in the food and non-food packaging sector. It evolves environmentally-friendly materials and PFA-free barrier coating solutions from a lab idea to a market reality.

The team leading the business are industry experts, led by Terry Cross, who are investing in the latest technology in high definition printing and forming with a continued focus on developing new talent through its design academy and apprenticeship programme.

Eileen Hall of Cavanagh Free Range Eggs in Newtownbutler is aiming to reach smaller retailers.

John Lucas, of Bobby’s Foods, adds: “Bobby's Foods is proud to stand alongside Retail NI in supporting the Supplier Showcase. We believe in the strength of local businesses, and this event is a fantastic opportunity to highlight the innovation and quality that our community brings to the retail and wholesale sectors.”

Retail NI was established in 2000 and is the only business organisation which represents the independent retail sector in Northern Ireland at every level of government.

An 1,800 strong membership includes wholesalers, independent retailers of all kinds, suppliers to the sector and affiliated chambers of commerce and local traders’ groups.

This year's showcase will feature over 50 exhibits, allowing attendees to explore a diverse range of products and services from local suppliers, especially food and drink, Northern Ireland’s biggest and most successful manufacturing industry.

Ryan McCracken of McCracken’s Ale in Portadown will be showing his award-winning beers and stouts.

Catherine McKeever, of Loughgall’s Long Meadow Cider, a multi-award winning cider producer, is looking forward to showing the company’s range of ciders, juices and apple cider vinegar at the event. “We are delighted to have the opportunity to reach many hundreds of smaller retailers and to be able to invite them to enjoy the rich flavours of our cider and juices,” she said.

Sharing Catherine’s enthusiasm is Eileen Hall of Cavanagh Free Range Eggs in Newtownbutler: “We are really keen to show our award-winning eggs to as many smaller retailers as possible and this event will enable us to achieve this objective.”

Another enthusiastic supporter of the initiative is Ryan McCracken, managing director of McCracken’s Craft Brewery in Portadown, who says: “We are really excited about the opportunities this showcase will provide as we seek to expand our sales further across Northern Ireland.

Food and Drink companies exhibiting include Belfast Artisan Distillery & Gin School; Belfast Distillery Company Ltd; Blackfire Food, Belfast; Bullhouse Brewing, Belfast; Cavanagh Eggs, Newtownbutler; Clarke Millar Foods, Lisburn; Limavady whiskey; Genesis Bakery, Magherafelt; Hinch Distillery, Ballynahinch; Island Dairies, Dromore; Kettyle Irish Foods, Lisnaskea; Lacada Brewing, Portrush; Lacpatrick Dairies, Coleraine; Long Meadow Cider, Loughgall; McCracken’s Brewery, Portadown; The Chocolate Manor; The Irish Black Butter Company; and Titanic Distillers, Belfast.