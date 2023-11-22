Smaller numbers of cattle at Saintfield Mart, fat cows selling to £1764
Fat cattle: 100 fats sold to £1764 for a 980kg Charolais cow, £180 per 100kg.
Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Charolais cows 980kg £180 £1764, 800kg £179 £1432, Hillsborough producer Limousin cows 770kg £211 £1625, 690kg £216 £1490, Crossgar producer Charolais cow 800kg £201 £1608, Downpatrick producer Simmental cows 760kg £202 £1535, 790kg £188 £1485, 690kg £210 £1449, Ballynahinch producer Friesian bullocks 700kg £213 £1491, 680kg £218 £1482, 680kg £208 £1414, 630kg £213 £1341, 650kg £206 £1339, 620kg £208 £1290, Ballynahinch producer Aberdeen Angus cow 750kg £190 £1425, 770kg £178 £1370, Ballynahinch producer Simmental heifers 590kg £240 £1416, 580kg £240 £1392, Ballynahinch producer Friesian cows 740kg £152 £1124, 690kg £148 £1021, 660kg £144 £950, Lisburn producer Montbeliarde cows 700kg £160 £1120, 680kg £155 £1054, 640kg £149 £953, Ballygown producer Friesian cow 710kg £150 £1065 and Newtownards producer Friesian cows 690kg £149 £1028, 690kg £145 £1000, 650kg £139 £903.
Bullocks: Sold to £1420 for a 490kg Limousin (290ppk).
Leading prices: Lisburn producer Limousins 490kg £1420, 460kg £1340, 440kg £1320, 460kg £1320, Carryduff producer Limousin 450kg £1390, Newtownards producer Aberdeen Angus 520kg £1350, 520kg £1330, 490kg £1300, 470kg £1280, 470kg £1250 and Saintfield producer Limousins 430kg £1300, 440kg £1300, 390kg £1270, 400kg £1270, 390kg £1250, 400kg £1230.
Heifers: Sold to £1470 for a 530kg Limousin (278ppk).
Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Limousins 530kg £1470, 460kg £1280, 420kg £1200, Comber producer Limousin/Simmentals 490kg £1320, 470kg £1300, 490kg £1300, 460kg £1280, 460kg £1260, 460kg £1230, Lisburn producer Limousin 440kg £1300, Downpatrick producer Limousins 530kg £1350, 530kg £1340, 470kg £1220, 460kg £1210 and Killyleagh producer Charolais 420kg £1180, 400kg £1150, 370kg £1070, 390kg £1070.
Dropped calves: Sold to £360 for a Limousin bull and £310 for a Hereford heifer.
Leading prices: Newtownards producer Limousin bulls £360, £340, £330 twice, £310, £290, Limousin heifers £300, £280 twice, £260, Saintfield producer Limousin bull £340, Newtownards producer Hereford bulls £330, £290, Ballygowan producer Hereford bulls £330, £300, £280, Hereford heifers £310, £270, Ballygowan producer Aberdeen Angus bulls £315, £300 and Crossgar producer Aberdeen Angus bull £310, Aberdeen Angus heifer £270.