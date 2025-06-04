Smiles all round at NI Dexter Cattle Group showing workshop

Heavy rain showers didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of Dexter breeders from across Northern Ireland travelling to Lester Pedigree’s outside Killylea, Co Armagh for a breeder’s workshop on preparing animals for the show ring.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kicking off proceedings David Lester, chair of the NI Dexter Cattle Group gave a warm welcome to everyone in attendance and introduced Ryan Lavery who would be giving a presentation on the Dexter Cattle Society breed standard and tips on what to look for in selecting an animal for showing.

After learning what to look for in the perfect show animal, the topic of discussion moved onto correct technique for halter breaking and show ring etiquette. Various methods were discussed with hints and tips on dealing with awkward animals in the best tactical approach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Putting words into action participants were then tasked with handling the variety of cattle on display, putting what they had learned into play, which was thoroughly enjoyed by young and old.

Smiles all round from some of the younger generation who participated in the NI Dexter Cattle Group workshop

Moving on a general discussion was held around nutrition and feeding routine in the months leading up to show day, before helpful tips on dealing with common issues that might arise with show animals.

Progressing on members were shown useful items that might be needed when exhibiting stock at a show, from snaffles, lead ropes, show sticks and the many grooming products that can be used.

Rounding off the afternoon all spectators had a chance to test their knowledge and try their hand at stock judging, with four heifers kindly put on display that had been assessed by a master judge earlier in the day. This was won by Tommy Crawford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adding another element of the day, and something which caused great excitement, especially with the younger generation was trying to accurately guess the weight of the stock bull which was also on display.

The NI Dexter Cattle Group would like to thank the Lester family for their kind invitation and hospitality at the event and it was agreed by all that it had been a very informative afternoon.