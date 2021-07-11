#SnapSunday photo competition
With another bank holiday weekend, the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) is giving you a chance to win a UFU soft shell jacket by taking part in our #SnapSunday photo competition.
All followers, members and non-members, are invited to take part and doing so is easy!
When you are venturing through the countryside, by car or by foot, or maybe you are outdoors working, simply take a photo of a beautiful scene/location that you come across. It can be anything from an iconic setting such as the Mourne Mountains, a local waterfall or even a view from your own home, farm or country roads. You can send your image(s) by WhatsApp to either Tracey Donaghey (07917 872 328) or Lynsay Hawkes (07917 417 475) with the words #SnapSunday, your name and photo location. The closing date for entries is Wednesday 14 July.
The entries will then be shortlisted and the final four will be posted on Facebook We will ask you to pick the winner by casting your vote in the comments section. The winning entry will be announced online, and the photographer will receive a free UFU soft-shell coat.
Pictured are a few of the fantastic entries we received previously.