SnapSunday photo competition

When you are venturing through the countryside, by car or by foot, or maybe you are outdoors working, simply take a photo of a beautiful scene/location that you come across. It can be anything from an iconic setting such as the Mourne Mountains, a local waterfall or even a view from your own home, farm or country roads. You can send your image(s) by WhatsApp to either Tracey Donaghey (07917 872 328) or Lynsay Hawkes (07917 417 475) with the words #SnapSunday, your name and photo location. The closing date for entries is Wednesday 14 July.