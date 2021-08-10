Soaring temperatures and trade at Ballymena Livestock Market July machinery sale

The auction held last weekend saw over 1,920 lots, both outside and inside, go under the online hammer with an overall clearance rate of over 78% with sales to the UK, ROI and further afield.

Demand was high with vehicles selling to £11,100 for a New Holland 8055 harvester, outside items selling to £5,700 for a Thompson TD16 dump trailer and inside items selling to £460 for a filling jet for a slurry store.

The next machinery sale will take place on Friday, 27th August with machinery to be entered for the sale at the mart beginning Monday, 16th August with the last day for machinery to be entered Thursday, 26th August.

Leading prices as follows:

Outside Machinery and Vehicles: £11,100 for a New Holland 8055 harvester, £8,400 for a Hitachi Digger EX60-1, £7,400 for a Nissan F241 ISDSR tipper 2488cc, £6,500 for a Massey Ferguson 698 + Bamford hedge cutter, £5,900 for a 2009 Toyota Hilux jeep, £5,700 for a Thompson TD16 dump trailer, £4,400 for a Fraser silage trailer and £4,000 for a Abbey 1300gln slurry tanker.