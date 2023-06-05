Social farming at Laurel View Equestrian Centre

Laurel View Farm is located outside Templepatrick, near Ballyclare, Co Antrim, and began delivering social farming with support from Rural Support in 2016.

Since 2007, they have been running a large equestrian centre with the help of their family, a number of staff, students, and volunteers.

The equestrian centre has many different elements, including hosting Riding for the Disabled groups.

A service user enjoys some Valentine's fun at Laurel View.

Robert also has a herd of over 60 Irish Moiled cattle, which started with one cow as a birthday present from Linda.

Along with this rare breed, the farm is home to sheep, goats and poultry.

Robert leads on social farming sessions with help from family members. He delivers three sessions per week for Belfast Health and Social Care Trust and the Northern Health and Social Care Trust, offering participants from Learning Disability services the opportunity to participate in weekly sessions.

Social farming participants engage in a wide range of activities including grooming horses, mucking out stables, filling hay nets, feeding and checking animals, and learning about all aspects of farming.

Robert said: “Living and working on a farm is a privilege many take for granted. Social Farming is a great way we can share with others the benefits of living in the country and working with animals.

“I can't think of anything I would rather do, having seen first-hand the positive impact, sharing our farm and its animals, has given to others in terms of confidence, social inclusion and interaction.”

Robert is very passionate about the service he provides and the benefits it brings to the participants.

One participant has shared her personal experience of being a participant at Laurel View: “I enjoy social farming, it’s gave me so many amazing opportunities that I never thought I’d ever complete, e.g., lambing, walking calves with a halter and getting a general insight into the farming industry.

“It gives me the opportunity to get out of the house and meet new people, I enjoy the social aspect of it too!

“Social farming has definitely improved my mental wellbeing and after doing it for so long I honestly couldn’t imagine what my life would consist of if I wasn’t doing it.”

Laurel View and the Davis family offer participants a range of structured activities every week on their farm, with a welcoming educational environment to learn and gain confidence in all aspects of farming life.

Laurel View is a brilliant example of a typical working family farm opening their gates and their experience for participants.

Their professionalism was recognised in November 2022 when they achieved the Social Farming Standards badge.

There are currently 16 active social farms in Northern Ireland.

Social farming is an innovative use of agriculture to promote therapy, rehabilitation, social inclusion, education, and social services in rural areas.

There are multiple benefits from social farming for both the individuals involved and the rural economy.

Rural Support delivers the Social Farming Support Service for Northern Ireland, supporting farmers delivering social farming, and promoting the service for those who could benefit from participation, leading its development here.

The Social Farming Support Service operates with a vision of social farming being widely recognised and understood in Northern Ireland, with farmers delivering high-quality social farming services across the region for individuals in need of support, that are valued by all, accessible for all, and supported by sustainable resources.

If you would like to hear more about social farming, or are interested in being involved, please contact the Social Farming Support Service Co-ordinator, Elaine Conlon, on 028 86760040 or [email protected]

