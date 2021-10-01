Society of Ploughmen NI enjoy a return to semblance of normality

The weather was fair but ground conditions were challenging due to the long dry spell.

Despite the dry, hard ground the organisers had a fantastic day with everyone enjoying being out with the plough again and a return to some semblance of normality.

The Society organised a collection for Dementia NI and Cancer Focus NI and realised a total of £770 which will be shared between the two charities.

Thanks must go first of all to landowner Ted Thompson for his support once again this year, to the businesses who sponsored the ballot prizes, namely; Calor Gas NI, The Dairy Gleno, M. Large Tree Services, Clare Farm Supplies, W & M Lorimer, Jackie Moore, David Taylor

A spokesperson for the Society said: “Their support is invaluable, please support them as they have supported us.

“Thanks also to everyone who helped in any way to make the event a success and of course to everybody who attended thank you for your support and generosity. We are delighted to have the support of The Ploughing Academy for Northern Ireland and we appreciate the help they give us.

“The Society was very fortunate to have Nicola Weir from BBC Radio Ulster’s Farming Matters attend the match and Nicola has helped raise the profile of The Society and The Academy and of course the sport of match ploughing.

“The event was the first round in the inaugural “Home Championship” and the results will be included in the calculation for the overall “Home Champion”.

“Thank you all once again, you made the day memorable.”

Results from the match:

Senior class

David Grattan

James Adair

Gerry Byrne

Classic class

Robert Acheson

Nigel Gamble

Brian McAllister

Intermediate class

Raymond Clifford

David Lemon Sen.

Jeffrey Cush

Academy/novice class

Jonathan Lemon

Ben Jamison

David Carson

Horse class