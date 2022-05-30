Soil Nutrient Health Scheme now open

The scheme, which is being delivered by the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI), is being rolled out in stages using a zonal approach over the next four years and farmers from other zones will be contacted to apply at a later date.

Ulster Farmers’ Union president, David Brown, commented: “The official opening of the Soil Nutrient Health Scheme marks a major milestone for the Northern Ireland industry, and we’re delighted to see it getting up and running.

“The data retrieved from the scheme will provide farmers with vital information on soil nutrient levels for each field on their farm, as well as an estimate of the amount of carbon stored in their soils, hedgerows, and trees.

“We’ve been reassured by DAERA that it will not use this information from the scheme to regulate farmers but being part of the scheme will be a requirement for future agriculture support payments, a decision that was taken by DAERA Minister Edwin Poots.

“To begin with, only farmers from zone one are eligible to apply and will receive a letter from AFBI.

“We encourage them to submit their application as soon as possible as this new scheme will have massive benefits for their farm business, as well as delivering for the environment.

“Farmers in other areas will have the opportunity to apply in future years as the scheme is rolled out across the country.”

NI is setting a high global standard as the first region to establish an extensive baseline of all farms on soil nutrients, below and above ground carbon stocks.

The scheme will help to improve water quality and the progression towards climate change targets adopting a science led, evidence-based approach.

Mr Brown continued: “This soil testing and LiDAR scheme has the potential to revolutionise the way we manage our land and soils as a region, helping us understand more precisely what is happening on our farms.

“Farmers will receive specific training to assist them with using the nutrient and carbon data, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact this scheme will have on the environment and the NI farming industry in coming years,” ended Mr Brown.