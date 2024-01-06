Soil Nutrient Health Scheme training for County Down farmers
The training, which is also available online, is completed over two evenings, offering a convenient option for local farmers seeking to enhance their knowledge.
Countryside Services Ltd recently held training sessions in Ballynahinch and Castlewellan for two groups of farmers.
The training took place over two evenings, and attendees found it to be very helpful.
One farmer stated: “The training helped me to make sense of my soil analysis report and will enable me to put a nutrient management plan into practice on my farm. Having completed the training, I have fulfilled the SNHS requirements to secure my payments in future years.”
CAFRE Soil Nutrient Health Scheme training is available online to all farm businesses, simply logon to: www.cafre.ac.uk/snhs-training
For help accessing the online training, contact your local DAERA Direct office on 0300 200 7840.
If you prefer to attend face-to-face training, sessions are being held in the County Down area:
- Strangford Arms Hotel, Newtownards on Tuesday 9th and Tuesday 16th January OR Tuesday 30th and Tuesday 6th February 2024.
- Bannville Hotel, Banbridge on Thursday 11th and Thursday 18th January OR Thursday 1st and Thursday 8th February 2024.
- Kilmorney Arms Hotel, Kilkeel on Tuesday 16th and Tuesday 23rd January OR Tuesday 6th and Tuesday 13th February 2024.
- Mourne Country Hotel, Newry on Thursday 18th and Thursday 25th January OR Thursday 8th and Thursday 15th February 2024.
- Millbrook Lodge, Ballynahinch on Tuesday 23rd and Tuesday 30th January 2024.
- Maginn’s Bar, Castlewellan on Thursday 25th and Thursday 1st February 2024.
You need to register to attend the face-to-face training, please visit: www.cafre.ac.uk/snhs-training or contact Countryside Services Ltd Telephone 028 8778 9770.
Participation in the Soil Nutrient Health Scheme will be a condition for the receipt of the new Farm Sustainability and Farming with Nature Payments, the replacements for Single Farm Payment and Environmental Farming Scheme (EFS).
This requires both registering for the SNHS and completion of the training being offered by CAFRE.
Failure to complete both elements may affect your future payments.